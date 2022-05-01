NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400: Top moments from Dover 17 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series moves to Dover, Delaware on Sunday for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 to kick off the May racing schedule.

Drivers are back on concrete this weekend at the track known as the "Monster Mile."

Alex Bowman won this race last season, while Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson leads all active drivers with a 7.0 Average-Finish Position (AFP) in 13 career starts at Dover.

Here are the top moments from Dover Motor Speedway:

Green!

Right out of the gate, Denny Hamlin spun his tires on the inside line at the start, allowing Chris Buescher to get free and take the lead around the first turn.

Hamlin gets ahead

Hamlin, who seemed to think that Buescher jumped the initial start of the race, took the lead after Buescher lost the handling on his car trying to put a lap on Todd Gilliland, allowing Hamlin to take the top spot.

First caution

There was a competition caution at Lap 40 for teams to check tire wear. AJ Allmendinger got a penalty on pit road. Elsewhere, Ryan Blaney had a tire go down.

The green flag was back out on Lap 46, as Hamlin built a two-second lead over Larson. Ross Chastain, last week's winner at Talladega, was in third.

Red flag

Cars were shown the red flag and were brought to pit road for inclement weather, as rain moved into the area.

The sunset and ensuing darkness will likely influence whether this race is restarted or completed today, as there are no lights at Dover.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.