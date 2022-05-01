NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400: Rain postpones Dover race to Monday
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR DuraMAX Drydene 400: Rain postpones Dover race to Monday

3 hours ago

The NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its May schedule with the DuraMAX Drydene 400 — best known as the "Monster Mile" — Dover, Delaware.

Drivers were back on concrete Sunday, but due to persistent rain and inclement weather, the conclusion of the race was postponed to Monday at 12 p.m. ET on FS1. It will resume with 78 of 400 laps complete.

Kyle Larson is currently in the lead, followed by Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Erik Jones in that order.

Here are the top moments from Dover Motor Speedway thus far:

Green!

Right out of the gate, Denny Hamlin spun his tires on the inside line at the start, allowing Chris Buescher to get free and take the lead around the first turn.

Hamlin gets ahead

Hamlin, who seemed to think that Buescher jumped the initial start of the race, took the lead after Buescher lost the handling on his car trying to put a lap on Todd Gilliland, allowing Hamlin to take the top spot.

First caution

There was a competition caution at Lap 40 for teams to check tire wear. AJ Allmendinger got a penalty on pit road. Elsewhere, Ryan Blaney had a tire go down. 

The green flag was back out on Lap 46, as Hamlin built a two-second lead over Larson. Ross Chastain, last week's winner at Talladega, was in third.

Red flag

Cars were shown the red flag and were brought to pit road for inclement weather, as rain moved into the area. Track drying efforts proved unsuccessful and were stopped, as heavy rain continued. 

The decision was made to postpone the remainder of the race to Monday.

