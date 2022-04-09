NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400: Top moments 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday brings an action-packed day at the racetrack, and FOX has you covered from start to finish.

Drivers are taking to Martinsville Speedway for the newly shortened, 210-mile-long Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, the second Cup Series event this month.

Martin Truex Jr. is looking to three-peat after winning the last two years when it was a 500-lap race. The 41-year-old also won in 2019 and has seven top-five finishes in his last nine starts in this race.

Here are the top moments from Virginia:

Setting the stage

Drivers will take to an 80-lap opening stage when the green flag drops at 7:58 p.m. ET.

The start time was pushed to allow the track time to dry after some rain and ice and sleet hit the area.

