Cup Series Moses Is First Black Track President 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Erik Moses, formerly the president of the XFL's DC Defenders, made history this weekend by becoming the first-ever Black president at a NASCAR track, after Dover Motorsports Inc. pegged him to take over the position at Nashville Superspeedway.

Said Moses of his new position with NASCAR at Nashville:

“I am excited to join the team at Dover Motorsports to lead the reopening of the Nashville Superspeedway and bring the excitement of Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said. “I have long admired NASCAR for its commitment to the fan experience and am thrilled to have the opportunity to create the optimal race day experience that NASCAR fans deserve in a market that has such a rich history with the sport."

Moses has made more of his career moves in and around the Washington, D.C. area. Prior to serving as president of the Defenders, he was senior vice president at Events DC, and prior to that, he was the CEO at the DC Sports and Entertainment Commission, overseeing the completion and grand opening of Nationals Park, the home venue for the Washington Nationals.

In addition, Moses helped develop and host the Military Bowl and previously, the AT&T Nation's Football Classic.

“Nashville is one of the hottest markets for sports, entertainment and live events in the entire country and I look forward to working with local stakeholders and partners to leverage that momentum to establish the superspeedway as a premier live events venue serving the greater Nashville region," said Moses.

Moses will now be charged with overseeing the reopening of Nashville Superspeedway in June of 2021.

The 1.33-mile concrete track, built in 2001, has not hosted a NASCAR or Indy event since 2011.

“We are very excited and fortunate to hire an outstanding leader and executive such as Erik, who has tremendous experience in all areas of sports, events and live entertainment,” said Mike Tatoian, executive vice president and COO of Dover Motorsports, Inc. “Erik’s addition to our company and the outstanding reputation he has in the industry punctuates our commitment to revitalizing Nashville Superspeedway and serving the Middle Tennessee community.”

Get more from Cup Series Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Cup Series