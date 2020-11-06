Jimmie Johnson Nice Guys Finish First 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

Jeff Gordon lobbied team owner Rick Hendrick to hire an accomplished off-road racer in 2000, despite that driver’s limited success in stock cars.

Gordon continued to like what he saw after Jimmie Johnson joined the team full time in 2002– up to a point.

A four-time Cup champion, Gordon helplessly competed as Johnson surpassed Gordon’s championship total during a mesmerizing string of five consecutive titles from 2006-10.

Gordon can easily describe those five seasons.

“I can honestly say I lived it,” Gordon said. “I can tell you what it was like as a competitor. It was pretty damn frustrating.”

Ask Johnson about it, though, and he can’t explain it. He lived it, and it still seems a little surreal.

“I don’t know how to quite think about it honestly,” he said. “I never thought three in a row was possible. ... I still look back and can’t believe we did it.”

How Johnson won five consecutive championships explains the legacy of a full-time Cup racing Hall of Fame career that will end this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Over those five championship seasons, Johnson earned 35 of his 83 career wins (42 percent) and solidified his stature as one of the greatest in the sport’s history.

He built on those accomplishments to win titles again in 2013 and 2016 for a record-tying seven championships and ranks tied for sixth all-time in career victories.

“You saw him do it in so many different ways – as the dominant car, as the car that was behind,” said Kevin Harvick, who has battled Johnson throughout his career.

“The years he was expected to win he won, and on the days that you didn’t expect them to be around, they won, too. That takes a lot of focus and a lot of attention to the details.”

Using a mix of tenacity, humility and kindness, Johnson accomplished maybe the sport’s biggest feat thanks to a grinding team led by crew chief Chad Knaus. Johnson left it all out on the track and then wanted to join his young, hungry team members for dinner and beer. His team reciprocated with the attitude, as one crew member put it: “You wanted to take your jacket off so he didn’t have to step in the puddles.”

Johnson leaves a legacy and a playbook on how nice guys can finish first, why they can finish first and what they need to finish first.

HOW IT STARTED

You can’t tell the story of Jimmie Johnson without Chad Knaus.

Knaus, currently the crew chief for William Byron, also will end his crew-chief career this weekend as he moves to an executive role at Hendrick Motorsports.

For 81 of the 83 Johnson victories, Knaus guided the Johnson car from atop the pit box. And the two wins where Johnson didn’t have Knaus in his ear played a pivotal role in Johnson winning five championships.

For Johnson’s journey to five consecutive titles relied on a young, maybe maniacal tight-knit crew – and of all things, NASCAR suspending Knaus.

Johnson’s championship runs began, as many do, with missed opportunities.

An engine failure at Talladega and a crash at Kansas put him in a hole in 2004, where Johnson won four of the final six races but settled for second in points amid an eight-win season.

The following year, he topped the standings with five races remaining after winning Charlotte, but he led just two laps the rest of the season, and a blown tire in the finale ended his championship hopes.

As the 2005 season closed, Johnson and Knaus bickered, leading to the infamous offseason “milk and cookies” meeting where team owner Rick Hendrick sat the two down like children for a snack and a butt-chewing.

The intervention had another clear purpose – the workaholic Knaus had to trust his crew members more as they gained more experience; he had to change the structure of the team.

“I don’t think he could trust us,” said Ron Malec, whose car chief role was to implement the setup of the car at the direction of the crew chief and engineers.

“He always had to watch over us and never really showed us 100 percent respect as far as the knowledge we had. ... Things weren’t gelling.”

One of the changes included bringing an engineer over from Gordon, the extraordinarily smart and organized Greg Ives, who would eventually blossom into a leader himself and currently works as the crew chief for Hendrick driver Alex Bowman.

Ives expected to gradually work into his new role as Darian Grubb, the Hendrick engineering manager, remained working with the Johnson team on race weekends. That all changed when NASCAR found a device that raised the rear window in Daytona 500 postqualifying inspection, kicked Knaus out for the rest of Daytona and suspended him for three additional races.

Johnson, who without Knaus had to assert himself more in detailing what he wanted out of the car, won the Daytona 500 with Grubb as his crew chief and then two weeks later at Las Vegas.

“I knew Chad had been through a few engineers at this point, that it was going to be a little difficult to break his armor, to gain his trust,” Ives said. “So the start of 2006 when he was suspended, that was able to jumpstart our relationship quickly just because it kind of forced communication.”

It forced Knaus to trust his team. It forced him to trust his driver. It forced him to implement the changes discussed over milk and cookies. The suspension served as the ultimate test of whether Knaus could find success in delegating and letting go, at least a little bit more than normal.

“Chad was on the shelf,” Johnson said. “We all had to grow up. We all had to assume more responsibilities.”

Johnson also played a pivotal role.

“Jimmie basically took over and became the leader of the team,” Grubb said. “He realized that everybody there was there for his benefit to run his race team for the way he wanted it run. ...

“Jimmie was kind of the cohesive unit that brought it all together. He became really comfortable in his own skin in telling us what he wanted in the cars and letting everybody then go out and do their job. And he drove the daylights out of it.”

Not only did Johnson and Knaus grow, so did Ives. Grubb put Ives next to Knaus on the pit box so Knaus had to rely on Ives more as his right-hand man. While Knaus could see a change he wanted to make in a car and want to try it on the track, the task fell to Ives to evaluate it from an engineering standpoint, to take a more pragmatic approach in predicting how it would fit into Johnson’s driving style.

The combination worked. For 22 of the 26 weeks during the regular season, Johnson led the standings. In 2006, the playoffs – known as The Chase – were a 10-race system with the 10 qualifying drivers all having their points reset to the same amount with bonus points depending on finishing position in the final regular-season point standings.

Johnson started off those playoffs with an accident at New Hampshire, finishing 39th. After a crash at Talladega, he sat eighth in the standings with six races remaining. Even a second-place finish at Charlotte only moved him up to seventh. But then a win at Martinsville and three second-place finishes put him in control.

“We had one path given to us and now a second [bad race at Talladega], there’s just no way,” Johnson said about his thoughts at the time. “And then as that final few races went on, everybody we were racing had huge problems and let us back in.

“When I look back to it, I’m still surprised we won [the championship] in ’06 because everybody had big problems multiple times.”

Gordon could see more in the making.

“They were digging and fighting and clawing and then [they] get the championship, now your confidence is up to where you’re going, ‘No matter what’s going on, we’re not going to stop and nothing is going to deter us from reaching our goal.’

“Man, that is a very dangerous combination to go up against.”

HOW JOHNSON DROVE

Growing up racing motorcycles and then off-road vehicles, Johnson could drive a loose race car better than almost anyone. While Gordon, a four-time Cup champion himself, also grew up racing dirt, he wanted a little more security in his car when it turned.

Gordon raced his car wanting to turn it off the right front tire. Johnson wanted to do it off the right rear.

It's a nuanced difference, and as a former super late model racer himself, Ives could relate to what the drivers talked about.

“Jimmie didn’t care what spring was in the car, he didn’t care the track bar height,” Ives said. “He didn’t even know. Chad taught me really early, when the driver starts wondering and knowing that, he is not focused on the one thing he needs to do and that’s drive it.”

The rules at the time allowed for more latitude on where a team could place the body of the car on the chassis – moving the nose of the car, the tail of the car, the roof, the quarter panels – than it can today. Knaus and Ives – Grubb moved to crew chief Casey Mears in 2007 – spearheaded the setups that took advantage of Johnson’s strengths.

They then put the car into Johnson’s hands, and typically that worked well enough despite Johnson’s aversion to racing with a little dirtiness, a style embraced by many of the NASCAR greats.

Knaus would encourage Johnson, if he had a car better than the one in front of him, to dispose of the competition quickly in order not to lose track of the leader. He would urge Johnson to get into the rear of a competitor, picking up his rear tires, if he had the superior ride.

“Jimmie and I have had a lot of arguments about his driving style from time to time when I feel like that he gets taken advantage of or maybe doesn’t rough folks up that have roughed him up and whatnot,” Knaus said.

“But I think ultimately what has proved Jimmie very, very well is the fact that he does race very clean, he is such an amazing race-car driver that he gets that sent back to him from the guy he’s racing against on a weekly basis.”

While he didn’t rough up other drivers, Johnson had the tenacity to turn a top-five car into a winning car.

“He’s the best race-car driver I have ever seen,” Knaus said. “He does such an exceptional job of being able to find a way to get past somebody, whoever that is in front of him.

“He’s not always the best when he’s leading, he’s not always the best in qualifying, he’s not always the best in practice. None of that. But if you put Jimmie 25th on the grid, he very consistently finds his way up into the top-10 and run there and pass cars consistently when other folks just can’t do it.”

That tenacity in the playoffs allowed Johnson to lead the final three weeks in four of his five championship seasons. Only in 2010 did he have to come from second in the standings to first, leaping over Denny Hamlin at Homestead to win that fifth consecutive title.

Hamlin seemed on his way to win the championship until the next-to-last race at Phoenix, where he led 190 laps but his team misjudged on fuel and he finished 12th. He still led Johnson by 15 points entering the finale but finished 39 points behind him.

“The fact that we didn’t close it [at Phoenix], that’s what threw me off more than anything,” Hamlin said. “So I go into Homestead, and I’m like I’ve got to push. I need to get this back, and we are head-to-head, so I’m going to go after him and beat him and it just found me pushing too much, especially early in that race.

“I don’t know that Jimmie, from my standpoint, has ever been that intimidating, but you just know that you cannot give someone that is that great any opportunity or window or he will pounce, and that team will pounce, and that’s what they did.”

THE JOHNSON-KNAUS WAY

For the four championships that followed 2006, Johnson led the standings in the regular-season just four weeks combined – none in 2007, none in 2008, none in 2009 and then four weeks in 2010.

Come the playoffs, though, his competition couldn’t manage to overcome their mistakes and his prowess. From the week leading into the playoffs through the end, he led the points 31 of the 55 weeks over that five-year run.

“They just beat you down because they were so good at every track,” Gordon said. “Even on your good days, when you felt like, ‘Ok, I got them today,’ they would find a way.

“That’s what those five years were like. All right, they’re beating you but then they’re also winning races they shouldn’t have. So then you’re saying not only are they really good and fast, they’re also lucky.”

It led to a theory that the 10 Chase tracks, which never changed over this five-year run, coincided with Johnson’s best tracks. In reality, he won 27 percent of the races during the regular season during those five seasons and 26 percent of the races during the playoffs.

Knaus certainly focused the development of the cars on those 10 tracks, taking advantage of those that suited Johnson best (Dover, Charlotte, Martinsville) while also making the best of tracks where Johnson didn’t dominate.

“I’ll hear Chad today joke around and say that he is not smart enough to do his job and he has to rely on his engineer, and we all laugh at him and think he’s full of it,” Johnson said.

“The truth of the story is he really is an idea guy – he’ll come up with the ideas, the vision, he can see it through, but likes to hand it off once he gets the concept designed and built.”

During the points system of that period, once a driver made the Chase with a win, performance during the regular season did not have as big an impact as it did today.

Knaus masterfully found ways to work in the gray areas of the rulebook, and he had the freedom to do it because Johnson won early in each of the championship runs, allowing the team to experiment. Johnson won the third race in 2007, the Daytona 500 in 2008, the sixth race of 2009 and the second race of 2010.

“We were always working on what was next,” Knaus said. “When we got to the playoffs, we would have a series of things we would try to implement, and it worked out really well for us.”

During that time, Knaus bristled at accusations of cheating. He now casually brings up his tug-of-war with NASCAR officials, which often ended up with an appeal hearing at the NASCAR Research & Development Center.

“You [in the media] covered it a lot -- I would push the limits and I would see you sitting outside the NASCAR R&D center waiting to write on the outcome,” he said during the interview for this story.

NASCAR also allowed for unlimited testing, and the team took full advantage.

“Before we would go to Kansas, maybe before we went to Chicago, we would take a brand new car, stop in Kentucky and test for a day and then go to the race track,” Knaus said.

“We would test, change engines, change components, do whatever it was we needed to do and when we hit the race track in Kansas or Chicago or wherever it may have been, man, we were already ahead of the game.”

It seems that other teams would do as much testing. Grubb, who left Hendrick in 2009 to crew chief for Tony Stewart, said the difference came in how the Knaus team tested.

“A lot of it was preparation – when we went to work, we went for a reason,” Grubb said. “We were going to test out a new suspension or going to try some new thing we were trying to make work.

“We were fighting for the answers that we needed on the race track to give Jimmie the feel that he needs.”

Ives looks back on those days and relished the success but knew it came with an extraordinary commitment.

“I think how crazy we were – that’s all we cared about,” Ives said. “That’s all we wanted. It was exhausting. It took a lot of work to make it happen. ... By no means am I complaining about it, but when you look back it’s not like, ‘Oh yeah, that was easy.’”

Johnson remembers those times well, especially a test session planned for two days at Kentucky prior to an off-weekend.

After a second day of rain and forecast for more, the team packed up and sent the hauler to Nashville for two days of testing. It ate up four days of a stretch of five days “off” for Johnson.

“My wife was thrilled with us then,” Johnson said with a laugh. “She sat on the beach in Key West without me.

“We had some friends come to Key West, so my wife was the third wheel with another couple while I went to Kentucky for two days and sat in the rain and repositioned to Nashville.”

Something else didn’t compare to other teams and their testing regimen. Johnson, the team’s driver, did about 90 percent of the testing.

“There rarely was a time when Jimmie wasn’t going to make that test,” Ives said. “Ultimately that is what you need, you need the driver's input to make that happen.”

THE 48 PERSONALITY

Winning bred the work ethic of this crew. They loved hanging out with each other. They bonded in a way that just happens when certain personalities come together.

Knaus vowed he wanted his team members to take vacation despite their work ethic.

“We were ground down,” Knaus said about those championship runs. “By the time November came around, everybody was just smoked and that was OK. That is how we operated.

“We would always try to push the guys to take time off. ... Nobody would do it.”

The crew members didn’t want to take off, scared it would impact performance, Malec said, joking that, “We would almost call it a trick at times to take time off,” because they didn’t feel they could justify it.

The pressure to perform every time the car hit the track nearly turned overwhelming. Any time they didn’t see themselves as the best car on the track felt like a failure, Malec said, despite that being an unrealistic expectation.

“We punished ourselves to be performers,” Malec said. “That’s basically what it was. People think it’s fun and glorious to win all these races, it wasn’t always fun.”

Malec and Grubb credit Johnson for lifting up the team. He had that personal connection to the crew thanks to their similar age and determination. He acted more as a teammate and a peer, not just someone who climbed into the car. When the crew would make mistakes, Johnson would make up for it on the track and have an encouraging word off the track.

“We were all there for Jimmie Johnson,” Malec explained. “That’s who drove us. We knew his heart was in it so much and we never gave up because of that. ... He didn’t put himself on a pedestal above us, ever. We were working for a friend and a teammate.”

The motivation went beyond just friendship with the driver and the crew. The crew members watched Johnson and how he handled success.

The team saw how Johnson came ready to go on Fridays for practice, performed at his peak during races and started preparing for the next event on Mondays. That “mark of somebody who truly competes inside of his own shell” motivated the rest, Ives said.

“I could have got burned out and said, ‘This is enough, let’s enjoy it,’” Ives added. “But from how Jimmie treated you as an individual and then treated you as a teammate was like you didn’t want to let the guy down.

“You wanted to take your jacket off so he didn’t have to step in the puddles.”

Johnson said he didn’t treat his team nice because he thought it could help him on the track. He treated his team nice because he didn’t know another way to treat people.

“I didn’t realize that was the benefit that came with wanting to be friends with these guys on my race team,” Johnson said. “I enjoy the people I work with and really want a team that has people that inspire me, and I want to be around.

“The benefit of that is what Greg mentioned. But that’s never been why I did it. The reason I did it is because that is who I am, and I like to have friends.”

But nice guys finish last, right? Everyone knows that.

Well, maybe not everyone. And maybe Johnson provides the ultimate proof that nice guys can not only finish first, but niceness can result in finishing first.

“That [streak] had everything to do with who Jimmie was,” Ives said.

“It had everything to do with when he took the helmet off, he was even better. ... That’s why he was one of the greats. Not because he can go around these race tracks faster than most people can imagine.”

No driver other than Johnson has repeated in the last 21 years. The format changed starting in 2014 to an elimination-style system where four drivers have an equal chance going into the final race. The new format makes it more difficult to win five consecutive titles since it comes down to one race.

Johnson won’t say no one will repeat that accomplishment because those proclamations can come back to haunt someone.

But people can say that team won back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back championships in a unique way, the perfect team at the perfect time with the perfect driver.

“It was a very magical time. ... It was amazing,” Knaus said.

Even Gordon, amid the frustration of getting beat every year, admitted as much. If not more.

“Being in debriefs, knowing that we’ve got the same equipment and what they were able to do,” Gordon said, “it was just nothing short of miraculous.”

