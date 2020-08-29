Cup Series Johnson Denied 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson won't have a shot at the championship in his final full-time season.

An accident with less than two laps remaining in regulation ended his chances of earning one of the final two spots available at the finish of the regular season finale on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

Those spots went to William Byron – who earned his first career Cup victory by capturing the win at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 – and Matt DiBenedetto.

DiBenedetto finished 12thh and ended the regular season 6 points ahead of Johnson, who finished 17th with a wounded car.

"Things got ugly in Turn 1," Johnson said. "Unfortunate ... Definitely disappointed not to be in the playoffs."

Johnson lamented the fact that he lost 45 points when he was disqualified after a 2nd place finish at Charlotte earlier this year and then didn't earn any points when he missed the Brickyard 400 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"We did all we could this year ... There are 10 races left, 10 trophies to go chase," Johnson said.

Entering Daytona, 13 drivers had clinched spots in the playoffs.

Ten drivers had qualified thanks to wins: Kevin Harvick (7), Denny Hamlin (6), Brad Keselowski (3), Joey Logano (2), Chase Elliott (2), Martin Truex Jr. (1), Ryan Blaney (1), Alex Bowman (1), Austin Dillon (1) and Cole Custer (1).

Another three had already qualified based on points: Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch.

That left three spots available at Daytona. Clint Bowyer clinched a spot on points after the opening stage, as those behind him failed to gain enough points to catch him in the standings.

With two spots remaining, that left three drivers battling for one or two spots on points – DiBenedetto, Byron and Johnson. Two would get in as long as no one outside of those already qualified or able to get in on points won the race. If there was an upset, only one of those three would get in.

The NASCAR playoffs consist of 10 races, featuring a series of three rounds of three races in which four drivers – those with the fewest points and who did not win in the round – are eliminated at the end of each round. The four drivers remaining at the season finale at Phoenix Raceway will be eligible for the championship, with the highest-finishing driver among those four capturing the title.

