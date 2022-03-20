NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500: Top moments from Atlanta 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NASCAR is in the midst of its own March madness.

Drivers are in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500, the third Cup Series race of the month.

So far, four different drivers have won four Cup Series races this season: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe.

Here are the top moments from Sunday in Atlanta.

The stage is set

Nothing like getting the day started with a celebrity guest, this one being country-rock singer Brantley Gilbert to get everybody's juices flowing.

A scary moment

It didn't take long for the first wreck of the day to happen, and fortunately for Noah Gragson, he was able to walk away from the crash under his own power.

Inside the driver's seat

Talk about getting close to the action.

This live view of the race from inside Kurt Busch's car is one of a kind.

Fumbling the lead

Ross Chastain was cruising early and looked to be in good position to contend before a crash into the wall derailed things.

Making a mess of things

Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch got tangled up on the track, which led to a domino effect of slowing down other drivers.

Another one

A common theme on Sunday in Atlanta was the constant wrecks, with Tyler Reddick becoming the latest to see his day derailed by a wreck.

A broken record

This race might be remembered more for the issues that drivers had on the track than their performances.

Crisis averted

The drivers aren't the only ones trying to stay out of harm's way in Atlanta, with members of the pit crews also having to stay alert at all times.

Careful about pushing it!

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin got mixed up, too, leaving both of them done for the day.

Out of control

Todd Gilliland got loose up near the wall, causing a chain reaction that results in Cody Ware going hard into the wall. He's reportedly OK.

