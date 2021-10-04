Cup Series Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with Monday's win at Talladega 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bubba Wallace won his first career Cup Series race on Monday, claiming victory in a rain-shortened race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace is just the second Black driver in NASCAR history with a Cup Series victory, joining Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, who was the first Black driver to win a Cup race back on Dec. 1, 1963 at Jacksonville.

Wallace drove through a crash and to the front of the field five laps before the second rain stoppage of the race.

NASCAR tried to dry the track for nearly 45 minutes, but after the rain showed no signs of letting up, the race was called off and Wallace was declared the winner.

Wallace is in his first season driving under 23X1 Racing banner, a team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan and is the 12th driver to get their first Cup win at Talladega and the first since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2017.

"Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry," Wallace said after his win.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Wallace's win:

