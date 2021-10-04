Cup Series
Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with Monday's win at Talladega Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with Monday's win at Talladega
Cup Series

Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with Monday's win at Talladega

3 hours ago

Bubba Wallace won his first career Cup Series race on Monday, claiming victory in a rain-shortened race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace is just the second Black driver in NASCAR history with a Cup Series victory, joining Hall of Famer Wendell Scott, who was the first Black driver to win a Cup race back on Dec. 1, 1963, at Jacksonville.

Wallace drove through a crash and to the front of the field five laps before the second rain stoppage of the race.

NASCAR tried to dry the track for nearly 45 minutes, but after the rain showed no signs of letting up, the race was called off, and Wallace was declared the winner.

Wallace is in his first season driving under 23X1 Racing banner, a team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. He is the 12th driver to get their first Cup win at Talladega and the first to do so since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2017.

"Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry," Wallace said after his win.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Wallace's victory:

For more up-to-date news on all things NASCAR, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
23XI Racing 23XI Racing
share story
Talladega Takeaways
Cup Series

Talladega Takeaways

Talladega Takeaways
The rain-shortened day at Talladega brought a mix of triumph, disappointment and stress for drivers, Bob Pockrass writes.
50 mins ago
Bubba Breaks Through
Cup Series

Bubba Breaks Through

Bubba Breaks Through
In a rain-shortened race at Talladega, Bubba Wallace finally got the victory he has been chasing, Bob Pockrass writes.
2 hours ago
A Dry (And Hot) Run
Cup Series

A Dry (And Hot) Run

A Dry (And Hot) Run
NASCAR drivers have crucial tests on the Next Gen car upcoming, with cockpit heat a big concern. Bob Pockrass has the story.
7 hours ago
Super 6: How To Play, Prizes & More
National Football League

Super 6: How To Play, Prizes & More

Super 6: How To Play, Prizes & More
Each and every week, FOX Bet Super 6 offers you the chance to win big for free. Here's everything you need to know.
22 hours ago
Rain Postpones Cup Series Race
Cup Series

Rain Postpones Cup Series Race

Rain Postpones Cup Series Race
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega has been moved to Monday due to rain. Bob Pockrass has the details.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes