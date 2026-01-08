NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Paint Schemes: New & Refreshed Looks for 2026
Updated Jan. 20, 2026 2:03 p.m. ET

Out with the old, in with the new.

Here's a look at the fresh paint schemes of some of your favorite NASCAR Cup Series drivers hitting the track in 2026.

JOSH BERRY

ALEX BOWMAN

CHASE BRISCOE

WILLIAM BYRON

ROSS CHASTAIN

COLE CUSTER

CHASE ELLIOTT

TY GIBBS

NOAH GRAGSON

CARSON HOCEVAR

JIMMIE JOHNSON

KYLE LARSON

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

ZANE SMITH

RICKY STENHOUSE JR.

BUBBA WALLACE

RFK RACING

