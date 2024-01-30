NASCAR Cup Series 2024 NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin tops preseason list Published Jan. 30, 2024 12:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Here are preseason power rankings with a little bit of weight given to the driver’s potential on short tracks for 2024 since the season opens with the exhibition Clash this Sunday (8 p.m. ET on FOX) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Commentary on the driver will include a little bit of insight into how the driver might increase his fanbase based on the Netflix Series "NASCAR: Full Speed," a five-episode docuseries that dropped today and follows the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Denny Hamlin (Previous position in November's way-too-early rankings: 3)

Hamlin had offseason shoulder surgery and says he won't be 100 percent for the Clash. But he seems ready for this season to start mentally after a disappointing end to 2023. He probably gets more air time than any other driver in the Netflix series since it follows him as both a driver and an owner — and a father. He will remain the polarizing athlete he is, but for people who don't follow the sport, they will get insight into what makes him tick. It also allows fans to know what appears to be his favorite word (it starts with the letter F).

2. Kyle Larson (Previous: 1)

Larson is embarking on a year that should be highlighted by his doing the Indy 500-Coke 600 double. He will have a new lead engineer after Adam Wall went to crew chief an Xfinity car at JR Motorsports. It will be a busy time through May, but the versatile Larson rarely gets fazed. That is what people will find out in watching the series, that what you see is what you get with Larson, who just loves to race.

3. Ryan Blaney (Previous: 2)

Blaney will defend his 2023 championship and enters this year with mostly the same crew. He will have a new voice in his ear with Tim Fedewa now his spotter as Josh Williams opted to remain with Zane Smith, the driver he spotted for in the trucks and will now join in Cup at Spire. Blaney has a pretty big role in the Netflix series and fans what he says interesting. His genuinely friendly persona comes through in his interviews. But those wanting a segment on his tattoos will be disappointed as there is no mention of them.

Ryan Blaney on having a new spotter heading into 2024 season

4. Christopher Bell (Previous: 5)

Bell is poised for another season where he will challenge to make the Championship 4. He reached that final round in each of the last two years but came up empty. Bell's intensity — and feeling that he hasn't gotten the respect he and his team have earned — are showcased in the series.

5. William Byron (Previous: 4)

Byron won a season-high six races last year and appeared to be in control of the Phoenix race early before the handling slipped away. He will be a force this year no doubt with the chemistry he has with crew chief Rudy Fugle. Those who watch the series will learn about his love for a good Lego project. It's probably not the typical NASCAR driver hobby and it will be interesting to see if that will make him more relatable to NASCAR fans.

William Byron says he has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder this season

6. Ross Chastain (Previous: 7)

Chastain is feeling maybe a little bit of momentum from his victory at Phoenix that ended the 2023 season (he wasn't in the Championship 4, so he wasn't eligible to win the title). Considering the Clash is using the same short-track package as last year (and not the change for 2024, which will be effective with the Phoenix race in March), Chastain should be strong this upcoming weekend. In the Netflix series, Chastain comes off like fans would expect — someone who has roots in farming, isn't afraid to get people upset and doesn't care too much if his style aggravates other drivers as long as he feels he is doing what he needs to do to win.

7. Tyler Reddick (Previous: 6)

Reddick should be able to build on his 2023 season, his first at 23XI and a solid one with two wins and making it to the semifinal playoff round. For those who watch the series, they get some insight into what it's like for him to race at 23XI and as a father on the road. Reddick's California go-with-the-flow style is evident as fans get to see him in a Mario costume as part of a Halloween night.

8. Brad Keselowski (Previous: 8)

Keselowski is looking to snap a 98-race winless streak. But for Keselowski, just making the Clash main event would be meaningful considering he missed it the first two seasons. Keselowski is not featured in the Netflix series.

9. Kyle Busch (Previous: 9)

Busch enters a second season at Richard Childress Racing seemingly refreshed from an offseason where he has shed himself of his truck teams and his energy drink company. That certainly can't hurt his focus and performance at RCR. Busch is not featured in the Netflix series.

Martin Truex Jr. on defending his Clash title from 2023

10. Martin Truex Jr. (Previous: NR)

Truex is the defending winner of the Clash, so he gets a spot on here despite his frustrating playoffs. And Truex is a driver who can put those frustrating weeks behind him to start a new year. Truex is not featured in the Netflix series.

On the verge: Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Joey Logano , Bubba Wallace

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

