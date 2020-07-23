Major League Baseball Yankees, Nationals Kneel Before Anthem 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Before the first game of the 2020 MLB season, the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals lined up along the first and third base lines and kneeled together, stretching a piece of black fabric among them.

The moment took place before the national anthem, during a video narrated by Morgan Freeman; no players kneeled during the playing of the anthem.

According to The Athletic, which reported the teams' plan prior to the game, the fabric was meant to represent unity.

During warmups, members of both teams wore T-shirts that read "Black Lives Matter."

The pitcher's mound in Washington also featured an MLB logo stencil that included the letters BLM, for Black Lives Matter:

Earlier this week, players on multiple teams kneeled during the national anthem prior to exhibition games, with Giants manager Gabe Kapler among several coaches who joined the players.

On Tuesday, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge spoke to reporters about players' plan to present a united voice:

“We’ve got a special platform being athletes and being able to speak our mind and speak to what is going on in this world. Some people express it online, some people express it with words, some people kneel.

“But I think whatever the message that we try to give out here is (that) we want to try to express unity and that we’re all in this together.’’

This is a developing story.

