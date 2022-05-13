Major League Baseball
Yankees GM Brian Cashman fires back at Astros owner Yankees GM Brian Cashman fires back at Astros owner
Major League Baseball

Yankees GM Brian Cashman fires back at Astros owner

2 hours ago

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is brushing off Houston owner Jim Crane’s recent comments about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Speaking to reporters before New York’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, Cashman called Crane’s remarks "deflection" and "trying to equate probably an equivalent of a parking ticket to maybe 162 felonies."

Houston was punished by Major League Baseball after it found the Astros used electronics to steal signs during the Astros’ run to the 2017 World Series title. The process started in 2017, according to baseball’s investigation, and continued through the 2018 season.

Houston eliminated New York in the AL championship five years ago, and Cashman described the Astros’ actions as "illegal and horrific" in an interview with The Athletic in March.

The Yankees were fined $100,000 by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams’ signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016. That punishment was revealed last month when letter was made public after a federal appeals court ordered it unsealed as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan.

In an interview with USA Today, Crane called Cashman’s March comments "extremely strange."

"There’s the letter, and you were doing it, too," Crane said. "You were there dude. What are you talking about?

"If I was one of the teams, and I knew our team was doing it (cheating), I’d keep my mouth shut and just go about our business. But listen, I can only control what’s going on here. I can’t control what the other guys do."

Cashman said he didn’t think anyone would buy what Crane was saying, and pointed out the difference in punishment for Houston and New York.

The Astros were fined $5 million and forfeited multiple amateur draft picks as part of the punishment for the scandal. Manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow each lost their jobs.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Taylor Ward's breakout with Angels steeped in science of hitting
Major League Baseball

Taylor Ward's breakout with Angels steeped in science of hitting

4 hours ago
How Phillies' Alec Bohm rebuilt his swing and his confidence
Major League Baseball

How Phillies' Alec Bohm rebuilt his swing and his confidence

19 hours ago
Dodgers, Yankees dominating in different ways to begin season
Major League Baseball

Dodgers, Yankees dominating in different ways to begin season

1 day ago
Josh Naylor leads four hitters powering Guardians' offense
Major League Baseball

Josh Naylor leads four hitters powering Guardians' offense

1 day ago
Cedric Mullins' offseason of change led to breakout 2021 season
Major League Baseball

Cedric Mullins' offseason of change led to breakout 2021 season

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes