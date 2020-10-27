Major League Baseball
World Series Watch Party: Game 6

27 mins ago

Come hang out with Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander as they react to all the action and answer your questions from Game 6 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, live!

Tuesday's Watch Party features special guests – including Luis Gonzalez, 2020 home run leader Luke Voit, and Urban Meyer – exceptional insight, and a Swish impression or two, of course.

Those who watch Game 6 on the all-new FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com can stream the traditional broadcast side-by-side with the Watch Party and other exclusive angles of the game, thanks to FOX Sports' revolutionary new Bonus Cams experience:

And relive the best of the Game 5 Watch Party here!

Enter the World Series Super 6 contest for each and every game between the Dodgers and Rays on the FOX Super 6 app for a chance to win $25,000 for free. Download now at foxsuper6.com!

World Series Top Plays: Game 6

World Series Top Plays: Game 6

World Series Top Plays: Game 6
The Dodgers will look to close out the World Series in six games tonight. Check out Tuesday's top plays as they happen!
47 mins ago
'The Kid' Joins Club Shay Shay

'The Kid' Joins Club Shay Shay

'The Kid' Joins Club Shay Shay
This week, MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. made his way to 'Club Shay Shay' to chop it up with Shannon Sharpe.
4 hours ago
Major League Baseball

The Imperfectly Perfect World Series

The Imperfectly Perfect World Series
This year’s World Series has provided a showcase of wildly entertaining baseball and outstanding drama, Martin Rogers writes.
1 day ago
Major League Baseball

Kershaw Makes History In Dodgers Win

Kershaw Makes History In Dodgers Win
The Dodgers are one win away from a World Series title, after Clayton Kershaw silenced the doubters in Game 5.
1 day ago
World Series Top Plays: Game 5

World Series Top Plays: Game 5

World Series Top Plays: Game 5
The Dodgers bounced back from their disastrous Game 4 to claim a 3-2 lead. Check out the biggest moments from Game 5.
2 days ago
