World Series Watch Party: Game 6
Come hang out with Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander as they react to all the action and answer your questions from Game 6 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, live!
Tuesday's Watch Party features special guests – including Luis Gonzalez, 2020 home run leader Luke Voit, and Urban Meyer – exceptional insight, and a Swish impression or two, of course.
Those who watch Game 6 on the all-new FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com can stream the traditional broadcast side-by-side with the Watch Party and other exclusive angles of the game, thanks to FOX Sports' revolutionary new Bonus Cams experience:
