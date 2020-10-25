Major League Baseball World Series Watch Party: Game 5 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Come hang out with Nick Swisher, Rick Ankiel, Tino Martinez and Ben Verlander as they react to all the action and answer your questions from Game 5 of the 2020 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers!

The Watch Party will feature special guests – including Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson – exceptional insight, and a Swish impression or two, of course.

Those who are watching Game 5 on the all-new FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com can stream the traditional broadcast side-by-side with the Watch Party and other exclusive angles of the game, thanks to FOX Sports' revolutionary new Bonus Cams experience:

Here are the top moments from the World Series Game 5 Watch Party.

What's on the line

Game 5 stars one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, Clayton Kershaw – a man whose legacy has come into question due to his repeated postseason failures with the Dodgers.

Ahead of this pivotal clash, Verlander explained just what's on the line for the Los Angeles superstar who, Verlander says, went to bed last night knowing that tonight, he can cement himself as a legend or have to deal with being known as a man who can't get the job done in the playoffs.

Who's got the mo'?

The Tampa Bay Rays seemingly had everything pointing in their direction after their epic Game 4 win. Yet the Dodgers came out swinging and established an early lead on Sunday, reclaiming the momentum in the series.

On that note, Tino explained why he believes in momentum, citing his own experience with the Yankees as a particularly poignant example of seizing the advantage.

Enter the World Series Super 6 contest for each and every game between the Dodgers and Rays on the FOX Super 6 app for a chance to win $25,000 for free. Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.