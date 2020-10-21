Major League Baseball World Series Watch Party: Game 2 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Come hang out with Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander as they react to all the action and answer your questions from Game 2 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays!

The crew brought the heat in Game 1, from a spot-on impression of Swish to Tino's perspective that Mookie Betts, not Mike Trout, is the best player in all of baseball.

And before the Series started, all four of our Watch Party attendees gave their predictions, as did the rest of the MLB on FOX squad. Here were their picks:

Swisher: Dodgers in 6

Verlander: Rays in 6

Ankiel: Dodgers in 6

Martinez: Rays in 6

Alex Rodriguez: Dodgers in 6

Frank Thomas: Dodgers in 7

Dontrelle Willis: Dodgers in 7

Check back throughout the night as the crew brings you the best insight and most entertainment you'll find off the field for the World Series!

