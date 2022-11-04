Major League Baseball World Series 2022: How to watch Astros vs. Phillies Game 6 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Astros are on the cusp of another World Series title.

Houston 's combined no-hitter, coupled with a big fifth inning, produced a 5-0 win against Philadelphia in Game 4 on Wednesday night. Then, on Thursday, Justin Verlander got his first World Series win, as the Astros emerged with a 3-1 win in Philly in Game 5.

If Houston can win one game on its home-field, it will capture its second ring in the past six years.

The action is set to continue Saturday night at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch Game 6 of the World Series.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Channel: FOX and the FOX Sports App

Location: Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX

Pitching matchup: Framber Valdez (Astros) vs. Zack Wheeler (Phillies)

