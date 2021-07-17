Major League Baseball Win $1,000 with the FOX Super 6 Late Inning Challenge on Red Sox vs. Yankees 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

To this point, Red Sox-Yankees hasn’t exactly been a fair fight.

Through seven games in the 2021 season, Boston is 7-0 with a run differential advantage of +23 (40-17). Add in the Yankees' new COVID-19 issues that move Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela out of the lineup, the looming trade deadline, and the fading New York playoff prospects, and you now have a full blown crisis alert going throughout all of New York.

Boston and the Tampa Bay Rays have a chance to put the Yankees away in the next few weeks. The two sides have six games remaining in the next nine days between each other, with New York also staring at three in Tampa before the end of the month. And when you have a chance to knock the Yankees out, you better take advantage of it.

Boston and the Tampa Bay Rays have a chance to put the Yankees away in the next few weeks. The two sides have six games remaining in the next nine days between each other, with New York also staring at three in Tampa before the end of the month. And when you have a chance to knock the Yankees out, you better take advantage of it.

Enjoy Red Sox-Yankees on Saturday night (7:15, FOX) from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Gerrit Cole looks to follow on his epic complete-game shutout last Saturday night against the Houston Astros when he faces Boston's Nathan Eovaldi.

Here are six things you should know about the Yankees and Red Sox

Road Warriors and Home Alone

If you need anything that tells you right now about the state of the two franchises, there’s one simple set of numbers that outlines it. Boston is now 28-17 away from Fenway Park. Those 28 road wins are tied for the most in the sport with the San Francisco Giants . The Yankees are 23-23 at home – tied for 19th in home wins. Their .700 OPS percentage in the Brox is just 21st in the game for any team at home.

Cole Blooded

We talked about the Red Sox’s dominance in this series this year and its outing against Cole on June 27 is a prime example of it. A five-inning outing saw the Red Sox scored six runs (five earned) off the Yankees ace and chase him during a 9-2 win at Fenway. Given the moment for New York, they need a supreme performance from Cole.

Nathan’s Famous

Eovaldi has seen the Yankees twice this season and he has been stellar in both appearances, going 2-0, allowing just two earned runs in 13 2/3 innings (1.32 ERA), and striking out 13 while walking none. Yankee hitters had just 15 hits off him. In 11 career games (eight starts) against the Yankees, Eovaldi is 3-2 with a 2.98 ERA.

Quiet Bats in the Late Going

If you are looking for a ton of late-inning runs being scored in this one, perhaps that’s not wise. Consider that Boston is just 22nd in baseball in runs scored from the seventh inning onward (116), while the Yankees are 25th at 110 runs. Perhaps that’s because…

Lightning From The Pen

… Both the Red Sox and Yankees are among the best coming from the bullpen. Boston’s ERA from the seventh inning onward is 3.26 – the fifth-best in the big leagues. That’s one spot ahead of the Yankees, who sport a respectable 3.46 even with a few late-inning meltdowns in recent weeks.

Tick… tick… tick…

With the trade deadline now two weeks away and the Yankees continuing to fade in the AL East standings, beginning Saturday with a nine-game deficit to Boston and 5.5 behind the second wild-card spot currently held by the Oakland Athletics, decisions are going to have to be made with a bloated and under-achieving payroll. New York has done trade deadline sells in the past – remember, Aroldis Chapman went to the Chicago Cubs in 2016 in a huge deadline move before returning as a free agent to the Bronx.

This weekend’s finale will tell the final tale in that saga.

This weekend's finale will tell the final tale in that saga.



