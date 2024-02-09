Major League Baseball
Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber announces retirement
Major League Baseball

Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber announces retirement

Updated Feb. 9, 2024 10:44 a.m. ET

Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star, has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

Kluber, who pitched for five big league clubs across a 13-year career, announced his decision in a statement on Friday, which read in part: "As I take my leave from the pitcher's mound, my passion for baseball remains unwavering. I eagerly anticipate exploring opportunities to continue contributing to the sport in a different capacity."

Kluber, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, spent nine seasons with Cleveland, where he won both of his Cy Youngs (2014, 1017). He also pitched for the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

He compiled a record of 116-77, with a 3.44 ERA, 122 ERA+ and a 1.129 WHIP.

