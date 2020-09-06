Major League Baseball Trout Sets Record With 300th Blast 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout hit his 300th career home run, setting a franchise record, in the first game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Trout became the club's all-time home run leader, surpassing right fielder Tim Salmon.

Salmon played his entire 14-year career with the Angels, hitting 299 home runs in 1,672 games from 1992 to 2006, and was part of their only World Series championship team in 2002. He was also a member of the broadcast team for the game on Saturday.

Salmon congratulated Trout on-air:

Despite passing the former player, Trout is still in search of one thing Salmon has: A championship ring.

The Angels got off to their second-worst 38-game start in franchise history, which means more in a pandemic shortened 60-game season.

The Angels (16-25) currently sit at third worst in the American League and are on track to miss a 6th consecutive postseason, with Sportsline putting their odds at 0.6 percent.

Trout's offensive fire power won't be enough to propel them, but it won't keep him from blasting the ball out of the park.

At 29-years old, Trout became the 11th youngest player to reach the 300-HR mark, and at 1,235 games, he became the 18th fastest to reach the milestone.

He's currently playing his 10th season in the league with just 15 postseason plate appearances.

Trout's 300th career blast was his 15th home run of the year, passing San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez for the top spot in the majors.

The 29-year old added another accolade to his resume with the big hit as the fastest player in MLB history to record 300 home runs and 200 stolen bases. He has a 60-game lead on Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who ranks second on the list.

The three-time AL MVP award winner is the 151st ball player to join the 300-home run club and the 16th to reach the milestone before the age of 30.

In March 2019, Trout signed a 12-year contract worth $426.5 million with the franchise.

Trout doubled twice and finished 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs and 4 runs scored in the 10-9 win at Angels stadium on Saturday.

