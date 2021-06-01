Major League Baseball Blue Jays return to home away from home at Buffalo's Sahlen Field 34 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bills Mafia has another reason to break some tables.

Starting Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays, baseball's pandemic nomads, are again calling Buffalo, New York, home.

Last summer, with MLB preparing for a 60-game season, the Canadian government denied approval for the Jays to play at Toronto's Rogers Centre, given the closed U.S.-Canada border and concerns about team travel. That made 2020 the first year since 1968 to have no baseball games played in Canada.

The Jays then attempted to strike a deal to share PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates but were again denied.

Temporarily homeless, the Blue Jays played their "home" games at the opponent until Aug. 11, when they began play at the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, marking the first major-league games in the city since the Buffalo Blues last played there in 1915.

Even with all the moving around and playing in front of plastic fans, the Jays rallied for their first winning season since 2016 and made the expanded playoffs, in which they lost to the eventual AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2021, the team began the season at its spring training stadium in Dunedin, Florida, with hopes of finding a way to return to Toronto after the first two homestands.

However, that was soon pushed back.

Finally, with no Toronto solution in sight and temperatures rising in Florida, the team pivoted to modify Sahlen Field to better suit the needs of a major-league team.

The Blue Jays kick off their run at Sahlen Field against the Miami Marlins at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Even better, for the first time in a very long time, fans in Buffalo can attend an MLB game, and the Blue Jays can look forward to some support from a live crowd.

