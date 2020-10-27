Los Angeles Dodgers Timeline of Justin Turner's COVID Tests 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night, but their victory took an odd turn late in Game 6.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left the game prior to the eighth inning, after playing through the matchup against the Rays. Following the game, FOX Sports was informed Turner had received a positive COVID test, prompting his removal.

Turner tweeted his thanks to fans who had reached out to express their concern for his condition.

Shortly after the Dodgers wrapped up their first title in 32 years, Turner came back onto the field for the team photo, however, and appeared to interact with other members of the organization, including manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts was asked about Turner's status, but did not provide much detail at that time.

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Turner did not receive a false positive, based on multiple tests, and he was asked not to return to the field for the postgame celebration, but that he and the Dodgers "insisted" upon it.

According to Rosenthal, Turner's first positive test, which was administered Monday, came back positive in the second inning of Tuesday's Game 6. A second test from Tuesday was then expedited to confirm the initial test.

This is a developing story.

