Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers

Timeline of Justin Turner's COVID Tests

12 mins ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series on Tuesday night, but their victory took an odd turn late in Game 6.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left the game prior to the eighth inning, after playing through the matchup against the Rays. Following the game, FOX Sports was informed Turner had received a positive COVID test, prompting his removal.

Turner tweeted his thanks to fans who had reached out to express their concern for his condition.

Shortly after the Dodgers wrapped up their first title in 32 years, Turner came back onto the field for the team photo, however, and appeared to interact with other members of the organization, including manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts was asked about Turner's status, but did not provide much detail at that time.

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported Turner did not receive a false positive, based on multiple tests, and he was asked not to return to the field for the postgame celebration, but that he and the Dodgers "insisted" upon it.

According to Rosenthal, Turner's first positive test, which was administered Monday, came back positive in the second inning of Tuesday's Game 6. A second test from Tuesday was then expedited to confirm the initial test.

This is a developing story.

Get more from Los Angeles Dodgers Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Major League Baseball

Dodgers Win 2020 World Series

Dodgers Win 2020 World Series
The Dodgers came alive late in Game 6, winning their first World Series title since 1988.
1 hour ago
Major League Baseball

Scenes From LA's Celebration

Scenes From LA's Celebration
The Los Angeles Dodgers are crowned World Series champions for the first time in 32 years, and the emotions were on full display.
1 hour ago
Major League Baseball

Sports World Reacts to Dodgers' Title

Sports World Reacts to Dodgers' Title
Twitter lit up after the Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday night, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in six games.
2 hours ago
Major League Baseball

Best Of Game 6 Watch Party

Best Of Game 6 Watch Party
Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander react to Blake Snell being pulled and the Dodgers' title win.
2 hours ago
Major League Baseball

Twitter Reacts to Snell Being Pulled

Twitter Reacts to Snell Being Pulled
It's a move that helped decide the 2020 World Series. And social media was absolutely stunned by Kevin Cash's choice.
3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks