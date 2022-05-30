Major League Baseball
Tigers bring up Kody Clemens for possible MLB debut Tigers bring up Kody Clemens for possible MLB debut
Major League Baseball

Tigers bring up Kody Clemens for possible MLB debut

2 hours ago

Kody Clemens, the 26-year-old son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, was brought up by the Detroit Tigers on Monday for a possible major league debut.

Detroit recalled the infielder/outfielder from Triple-A Toledo of the International League and put outfielder Robbie Grossman on the 10-day injured list because of a strained neck.

A third-round pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Clemens was hitting .283 at Toledo with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 45 games. Drafted as a second baseman, he has played first, second, third and left this season.

Detroit needed depth because of Grossman's injury and Miguel Cabrera's bad back.

Roger Clemens was an 11-time MLB All-Star with stints on the Red Sox, Yankees, Astros and Blue Jays. He won 354 games in a major league career from 1984-2007 and struck out 4,672, third behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson.

Among the players implicated in the 2007 Mitchell Report, Roger Clemens denied using performance-enhancing drugs. In 2012, he was acquitted of charges he lied to Congress when he denied allegations of PED use.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Sports world honors U.S. Armed Forces on Memorial Day 2022
Major League Baseball

Sports world honors U.S. Armed Forces on Memorial Day 2022

2 hours ago
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers overtake Yankees for top spot
Major League Baseball

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers overtake Yankees for top spot

5 hours ago
Blue Jays keeping pace despite Matt Chapman, Vlad Jr. struggles
Major League Baseball

Blue Jays keeping pace despite Matt Chapman, Vlad Jr. struggles

5 hours ago
Dallas Keuchel, Ex-Cy Young winner, DFA'd by White Sox
Major League Baseball

Dallas Keuchel, Ex-Cy Young winner, DFA'd by White Sox

1 day ago
Reds' Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Giants' Pederson
Major League Baseball

Reds' Pham suspended 3 games for slapping Giants' Pederson

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes