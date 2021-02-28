Major League Baseball Spring Training Day 1 recap: Trey Mancini's return, Nolan Arenado's debut, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Spring training is back!

The Grapefruit League and Cactus League returned to action on Sunday in Florida and Arizona, respectively, as Major League Baseball gears up for the 2021 season.

Day 1 featured 14 games, with plenty of moments to be enjoyed as America's pastime took to the field.

Grab a hot dog, some sunflower seeds and a socially distanced patch of sun as we look at some of the best moments from Sunday's action.

Man of the moment

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini missed all of the 2020 season because of a battle with colon cancer.

After undergoing surgery and completing six months of chemotherapy in the lead-up to spring training, Mancini got the start at first base for the O's against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The limited fans in attendance and both dugouts applauded the 28-year-old as he walked to the plate.

Mancini laced a single in the at-bat, his first appearance at the plate in nearly a year.

It'll be tough to find a more heartwarming moment than this.

Welcome, Nolan!

The St. Louis Cardinals made the biggest splash of the offseason when they added former Colorado Rockies star Nolan Arenado to their ranks.

Fans got their first glimpse of Arenado in the Cardinals' lineup on Sunday, and they let their support be heard.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old Arenado ended the day against the Washington Nationals 0-for-2 with a strikeout, so fans will have to wait to cheer for his first hit in Cardinals red.

What's in a name?

Part of the charm of spring training is the sheer volume of opportunities for players to get some playing time.

As rosters balloon to a maximum of 75 players, it can be tough to keep track of the lesser-known names.

Such was the case for legendary New York Yankees announcer John Sterling, who kept it honest when Trevor Lane was spotted warming up in New York's bullpen.

Here's hoping Lane can make a name for himself this spring.

That didn't take long

One day into spring training, and the bats are already flipping.

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson put a flourish on his two-run homer in the first inning against the Houston Astros, which was music to the ears of those in Miami's dugout.

Whoa, Buddy!

Everyone digs the long ball, but outfield assists are kind of like the defensive equivalent of a homer.

Oakland A's outfielder Buddy Reed uncorked one from right field to take a run off the board for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning, catching Matt Beaty being a bit greedy on the base paths.

Check back later for more of the best moments from spring training!

