Rockies Twitter Laments Historic Loss

The San Francisco Giants' offense exploded on Tuesday night, earning a 23-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

And while the ball was flying high for San Francisco, morale was low for Colorado, as evidenced by the Rockies' Twitter account after the game.

Every Giant in the lineup accounted for a hit, collecting 27 as a team. SF scored at least once in every inning except the 9th, and it was tied for the second-most hits allowed by the Rockies in franchise history.

There have been three games in which an NL team has had at least 27 hits, and all three have happened at Coors Field.

Maybe it's the altitude?

San Francisco's 23 runs on Tuesday were the third-most allowed by Colorado in team history, and much of the scoring was facilitated by Giants leftfielder Alex Dickerson.

Dickerson launched a homer in the first inning to kick off the scoring fest, added another in the second, and then blasted a third in the sixth inning.

His first home run was an 480-foot solo bomb, the longest home run by a San Francisco player since 2015.

In all, Dickerson finished 5-for-6 with the 3 home runs, 6 RBIs, 5 runs and a walk.

Dickerson's 16 total bases tied the Giants' franchise record set by Willie Mays in 1961.

He raised his batting average by 40 points in one game. His on-base percentage went from .299 to .337, and his slugging percentage went from .395 to .543.

And it was all at the expense of the Rockies, who earned themselves a much-needed embrace from the Toronto Blue Jays.

San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford also had himself a night, going 3-for-6 with 6 RBI and 3 runs, while second baseman Donovan Solano went 4-for-6 with 6 RBI and 2 runs.

The Giants hit .519 (27-for-52), their best battling average since 1961, and San Francisco now ranks 3rd in the majors in runs with 195, 12th in on-base percentage and 8th in slugging on the season.

In the National League West, the Rockies (17-19) dropped to fourth place, while the Giants (18-19) slid into third.

Colorado is also on a three-game losing streak and has been outscored 42-7 over the course of those three games.

