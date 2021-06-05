Major League Baseball Red Sox vs. Yankees: How to win $1,000 absolutely for free 49 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The Boston Red Sox facing off with the New York Yankees is a historic ritual of summer, with two passionate fan bases, two perennial playoff contenders and potential big-time moments every at-bat.

As that ritual takes place once again this weekend, why not join in on the fun with the FOX Super 6 app? Just answer all six questions in the MLB Late Inning Challenge about Saturday night's tilt between Boston and New York (7 p.m. ET on FOX), and you could win $1,000. It’s easy and free to play on your phone or mobile device. All you have to do is download the app and make your picks!

To help you win, here are six things you should know about the Red Sox and Yankees as they duke it out once more.

1. Bronx bummers

Every time the Yankees appear to be making a run in the AL East, they fizzle out. Last weekend’s sweep in Detroit was followed by a four-game split with the Rays at Tropicana Field. A flat offense is one big reason the Yankees have been disappointing. Before Friday, New York was 22nd in overall OPS (.622), with an anemic .227 batting average. With runners in scoring position, the Yanks' OPS was .657 – 28th in the majors, ahead of only the Orioles and Pirates.

2. Sox it to me

On the flip side, heading into the series, Boston was third in OPS at .755, sat fourth in runs scored at 276 and boasted a .684 OPS in late and close situations. To this point, Boston has exceeded expectations in large part because of all of those things.

3. Salvation

Given all the offensive issues, how is New York still hanging around in the AL East (4.5 games behind Tampa Bay entering the weekend and 2.5 behind second-place Boston)? Pitching. The Yankees had a 3.25 ERA heading into Friday – fifth in the league and second in the AL behind the White Sox (3.23). That dips to a 2.56 ERA from the seventh inning on, best in the American League and third-best in baseball behind the Padres (1.82) and Cubs (2.18).

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

4. Just dandy

It is fair to put J.D. Martinez in any early consideration for American League MVP, as he boasts a .322 average entering the weekend, with 12 homers, 39 RBIs and a .962 OPS. With runners in scoring position, Martinez is hitting .412 with four homers, 30 RBIs and a 1.261 OPS. Those are mind-boggling numbers.

5. Judge-ment day

Aaron Judge has been the best overall player for the Yankees to this point, and he has done his best to carry the load, hitting 13 homers with 30 RBIs, a .289 average and a .922 OPS. Even more relevant for this contest: He has a .400 batting average and a 1.006 OPS in late-and-close situations.

6. Setting a tone

It seems hard to believe, but this is the first series between these two teams this season. Last year, New York took nine out of 10 against the Red Sox in the shortened season. That followed a 14-5 Yankees edge in 2019. If Boston is going to hang around in the AL East race, it needs to reverse that trend.

Play FOX's Super 6 contests all MLB season long for your chance to win thousands of dollars for free! Just download the Super 6 app to win big!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.