Red Sox acquire closer Andrew Bailey

The Boston Red Sox have found a replacement for closer Jonathan Papelbon.

His name: Andrew Bailey.

The Sox have acquired Bailey from the Oakland Athletics in a multi-player deal.

The Red Sox also obtained outfielder Ryan Sweeney, while giving up coveted outfielder Josh Reddick, third-base prospect Miles Head and pitching prospect Raul Alcantera.

Bailey, 27, is entering his first arbitration year and remains under club control for three more seasons. He will join fellow right-hander Mark Melancon in a revamped Red Sox bullpen.

The Sox lost Papelbon to the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency and plan to move right-hander Daniel Bard to the rotation.

Bailey was 24-for-26 in save opportunities last season, finishing with a 3.24 ERA after missing the first two months with a strained right forearm.

