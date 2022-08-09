Major League Baseball
Red Sox ace Chris Sale out for season with broken right wrist Red Sox ace Chris Sale out for season with broken right wrist
Major League Baseball

Red Sox ace Chris Sale out for season with broken right wrist

2 hours ago

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident over the weekend and will miss the rest of the season, the team said Tuesday.

Sale had surgery Monday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year, the Red Sox said.

The 33-year-old Boston ace appeared in just two games this season, throwing 5 2/3 innings. He suffered a broken left pinkie finger when he was hit by a line drive against the New York Yankees on July 17 and had surgery the next day.

The Red Sox came within two wins of the World Series in 2021 but are last in the AL East thanks in part to injuries that left them plugging as much as half of their lineup with minor leaguers. Boston entered Tuesday at 54-56, 4 1/2 games out of the final AL wild-card spot.

Sale has thrown only 48 1/3 innings since the end of the 2019 season. He missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of Tommy John surgery and went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts last year.

He is in the third year of a five-year, $145 million deal.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Yankees DH Matt Carpenter fractures left foot on foul ball
Major League Baseball

Yankees DH Matt Carpenter fractures left foot on foul ball

1 hour ago
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know
Major League Baseball

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know

2 hours ago
Rays' Yandy Diaz leading wave of hitters walking more than whiffing
Major League Baseball

Rays' Yandy Diaz leading wave of hitters walking more than whiffing

16 hours ago
MLB Team of the Week: Francisco Lindor has Mets rolling
Major League Baseball

MLB Team of the Week: Francisco Lindor has Mets rolling

18 hours ago
Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Jacob deGrom's slider is silly
Major League Baseball

Pitching Ninja's Five Filthiest Pitches: Jacob deGrom's slider is silly

20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes