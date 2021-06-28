Major League Baseball MLB Power Rankings: Giants silence doubters, claim top spot from Rays 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

We’re creeping closer and closer to the All-Star break, and that means it’s time for another updated list of power rankings.

From the lowly No. 30 to the cream of the crop at No. 1, here’s how the list shakes out:

30. Arizona Diamondbacks (Previous rank: 30)

It’s just not pretty in the desert these days. Now the record holders for the longest road losing streak in history, the D-Backs lost 24 straight road games. TWENTY-FOUR!

29. Baltimore Orioles (29)

Trey Mancini will be participating in the Home Run Derby. That’s the most exciting news out of Baltimore in a while.

28. Pittsburgh Pirates (28)

Ke’Bryan Hayes is a stud and is showing why he was picked by many to win NL Rookie of the Year. Unfortunately, much of his season was lost to injury, but the Pirates have a future star on their hands. Speaking of the future, that’s what this team is looking forward to.

27. Texas Rangers (27)

The Rangers aren’t hitting well this season, and they aren’t pitching well, and that’s not a recipe for success.

26. Colorado Rockies (26)

With players such as Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon in the lineup, the Rockies can be fun to watch. Unfortunately, they don’t have the pitching to compete with anyone.

25. Miami Marlins (22)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is going to be fun to watch for a long time, but right now, his team is not very fun to watch.

24. Minnesota Twins (25)

I will never understand what happened with the Twins this season. This is a very talented roster that has yielded very poor results, as the Twins still find themselves in last place in the American League Central.

23. Detroit Tigers (24)

As a Tigers fan, all you can ask for are signs that things are heading in the right direction. Those signs are becoming more and more apparent this year, and the young rotation with Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and now Matt Manning is impressing on the mound.

22. Kansas City Royals (20)

I think it’s time to admit my preseason hot take that the Royals would make the playoffs will not be panning out. They got out of the gates hot. Then the wheels fell off, and they haven’t really been able to put it all back together.

21. Philadelphia Phillies (17)

The Phillies are far too talented to be where they are. The issue is their bullpen. They just can’t close out games, and it’s painful to watch them in the final few innings.

20. St. Louis Cardinals (16)

The Cardinals continue to slide down the list. At one point they were at the top of the NL Central and in the top five of the power rankings, but things have been going straight downhill for them lately, as they currently find themselves ahead of only the Pirates in their division.

19. Los Angeles Angels (15)

The last time I updated the power rankings, the Angels were on fire. Things have changed a bit since then. They are on a losing streak, and it seems nobody other than Shohei Ohtani is being very productive. This team needs Mike Trout back, and I doubt even that will be enough.

18. Washington Nationals (23)

The Nationals have been playing better baseball of late. Still under .500, they now find themselves in second place in the NL East. They will face some questions in the coming weeks about whether they should be buyers or sellers.

17. Atlanta Braves (19)

One of the strangest stories this season is the Braves' not being able to get over .500. And a huge blow just hit the team when it was announced their ace, Mike Soroka, retore his Achilles and will miss the entire season. Even so, I still believe in this team, and I’m waiting for them to turn it around.

16. Seattle Mariners (21)

Are the Mariners ready to compete yet? No. Are the Mariners still finding a way to compete? Yes. Playing great baseball right now, the Mariners are above .500 and in third place in the AL West. Unfortunately for them, though, the two teams above them aren’t going to slow down anytime soon.

15. Cincinnati Reds (18)

Their offense? Exciting. Their pitching? Not good. The result? A team that continues to hover right around the .500 mark. Even so, the Reds are talented enough to make a run in the less-than-stellar NL Central.

14. New York Yankees (14)

The Yankees can’t seem to figure it out. More specifically: They can’t figure out the Red Sox, whom they have yet to beat in seven attempts this season.

13. Toronto Blue Jays (13)

Vladimir Guererro Jr. is a superstar who keeps tearing up the league. George Springer is back, and this team is on a roll. Unfortunately for the Jays, they play in a very talented AL East, where wins can be tough to come by.

12. Chicago Cubs (9)

The Cubs sit right behind the Brewers in the NL Central and, in my opinion, are one or two pitching pieces away from being an elite team.

11. Cleveland Indians (12)

The Indians just keep playing good baseball. They are one of the most underrated teams this year, I think because many counted them out when Francisco Lindor was shipped to the Mets.

10. New York Mets (11)

The Mets have pushed through all of their injuries and continue to win ball games. Atop a struggling NL East, they have separated themselves as the best of the bunch. It also helps to have the best pitcher on the planet on your side. Jacob deGrom currently sports a 0.69 ERA, which is the best of all time through the month of June.

9. Milwaukee Brewers (10)

Nobody wants to run into the Brewers right now. They have one of the best 1-2 punches in the sport and have won nine of their past 10 games. Since the addition of Willy Adames via a trade with the Rays, the Brewers are 23-10.

8. Oakland Athletics (7)

The A’s have been surpassed by the surging Astros in the AL West, but it’s only a matter of time before they go on another one of their signature winning streaks.

7. White Sox (2)

This is a great baseball team that just keeps getting bitten by the injury bug. When healthy, the Sox are one of the best teams in MLB. As things stand now, they are still a great baseball team and sit atop the AL Central.

6. Tampa Bay Rays (1)

Wander Franco is now a big leaguer, something baseball fans have been waiting for for a long time. He didn’t disappoint in his debut, hitting a huge home run and a double. The Rays currently reside just behind the Red Sox in a very talented AL East.

THE TOP FIVE

The Dodgers (4) have been riddled with injuries this season, but they are back to playing great baseball. Their Achilles' heel, though? That appears to be the Padres, as L.A. is now 3-7 against San Diego on the season.

As noted, the Padres (6) keep beating up on the Dodgers, and after a bit of a tough stretch, they are back on the winning side. This rotation and offense, along with an electric atmosphere every night in San Diego, makes this team one of the scariest in the league.

The Red Sox (5) are totally dominating the Yankees this season. With another sweep of their bitter rivals, the Sox are back atop the AL East.

Absolutely the best team in the American League right now, the Astros (8) are putting up historic offensive numbers. They lead the league in virtually every offensive category, and their pitching is doing enough to win games. Nobody wants to play the Astros right now.

The first team in baseball to 50 wins is the San Francisco Giants (3). Coming into the year, most thought they had no chance in this division. A month in, most thought their record was a fluke. Now, though, the Giants are the best team in baseball, and you can’t argue against it any longer.

BIGGEST JUMP: Astros ⁠up 6

BIGGEST DROP: Rays, White Sox ⁠down 5

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ Verly32 .

