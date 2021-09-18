Countdown to the MLB postseason: Jake and Jordan break down the teams as they clinch

Major League Baseball
The hunt for October is fully underway.

The MLB playoff picture is beginning to come into focus, with teams jockeying for division titles, playoff seeds and wild cards.

With playoff spots filling up, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are breaking down all the teams as they clinch, highlighting what makes each squad special.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Date clinched: Sept. 14

Record at clinch: 93-53

What's next? The defending champion Dodgers are in line to host the National League wild-card game, but they would much prefer to win the NL West for a ninth consecutive season. With 14 games left to play, they sat two games behind the San Francisco Giants.

Regardless of whether the Dodgers are able to overtake the Giants for NL West supremacy, they are heading back to the postseason for the ninth straight year as baseball's model of consistency.

San Francisco Giants

Date clinched: Sept. 13

Record at clinch: 94-50

What's next? The Giants are in a tight race with the Dodgers for the NL West title and, with it, the National League's No. 1 seed. The Giants won 10-9 in a closely matched season series with their division rivals.

San Francisco's run to the top of the MLB standings was nearly unfathomable entering the season, but with baseball's best record, this team is in line for home-field advantage through not only the NL playoffs but also the entire postseason.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman, creators of the Twitter account Céspedes Family BBQ, write about all things baseball for FOX Sports.

