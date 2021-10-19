MLB playoffs top plays: Braves leading Dodgers, Astros-Red Sox Game 4 awaits

Major League Baseball
28 mins ago

Tuesday's MLB playoff slate features two teams with a chance to take commanding leads — and two squads trying to fight them off.

The Atlanta Braves are up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS after walk-off wins in both Game 1 and Game 2. The series has shifted to L.A., where the defending champs are looking to avoid an 0-3 hole.

The Dodgers built an early 2-0 advantage Tuesday, but the Braves rallied to take the lead and chase Walker Buehler out of the game in the fourth inning.

In the ALCS, the Boston Red Sox lead the series 2-1 heading into Game 4 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1) after a 12-3 rout of the Houston Astros in Game 3 on Monday. 

Here are the top plays from Tuesday:

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Eager Seager

There's no place like home, and Corey Seager looked very comfortable in his first at-bat, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead with a two-run home run.

Brave rally

The Braves were in hostile territory and trailing 2-0, but that didn't deter them in the top of the fourth inning.

The first run was batted in by the red-hot Joc Pederson, with two more runs coming in on hits by Adam Duvall and Dansby Swanson to give the Braves the lead.

Dodgers pitcher Buehler walked in another run before being pulled, and the Braves exited the top of the inning with a 4-2 lead.

Another one

The Braves' scoring didn't end after the fourth, as they added another run to their total in the top of the fifth inning, thanks to another RBI from Duvall.

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Still to come!

