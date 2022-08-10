Major League Baseball Pirates' Rodolfo Castro has phone fall out of pocket on slide BY Ken Rosenthal • 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Rodolfo Castro must have forgotten to take his phone out of his pocket after getting called up from Triple-A on Tuesday.

The Pirates' infielder's phone fell out of his pocket when he slid into third base during a 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. The play happened during the fourth inning, in which Castro ran from first to third on a single by Oneil Cruz. Castro dove head first, safely, into third, with his phone falling out of his back pocket.

Castro said he didn't mean to have his cell phone on him during Tuesday's game.

"I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone," Castro told reporters after the game, via an interpreter. "It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional."

By having his phone on him, Castro was in violation of MLB's rules on allowing electronic devices on the field or in the dugout, according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal. Only MLB-approved iPads can be used in the dugout and as of Wednesday afternoon, it's unknown if Castro will face any discipline, Rosenthal added.

As he potentially faces discipline from the league, Castro said he was hoping his name would be in the headlines for another reason.

"My first day back, if I was to be the center of attention, I would want it to be helping the team win, but never in this form," Castro said. "This is definitely something that was an accident, a mistake, something I’m going to learn from. But definitely something I didn’t mean to happen."

Pirates manager Derek Shelton came to his player's defense.

"You stay around the game and you see things you haven’t seen before, Shelton said. "This was just a kid who made a mistake. It’s just one of those things we move forward from and tell him, ‘You can’t do that.’"

Castro went 0-for-3 in his first major league game since June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

