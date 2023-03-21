Phillies OF Bryce Harper will not be placed on 60-day DL
The Philadelphia Phillies will not be placing Bryce Harper on the 60-day disabled list, according to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
The star outfielder underwent Tommy John surgery following the team's World Series run in 2022, and was expected to return around mid-July, but Philly's announcement indicates he could be back before May 29.
"He’s doing great," Dombrowski said on Philadelphia radio station 94.1 WIP. "It’s really a situation where he is doing very well. I think in our situation we continually say that we anticipate him before the All-Star Game, which we think will happen. ... Do I hope that he comes back before that? Sure, no question about it. We’re not going to put him on the emergency injured list, which would keep him out until May 29, because we’re going to keep our options open that he’ll come back.
"We’ll at least be in a position where you, because if you put him on (60-day injured list), that means he’s not coming back for sure until after [May 29]," he said. "But at least you want to keep your options open at that case. … The one thing you never know about is setbacks with these types of things. So that’s why having a specific time date is always very difficult."
Harper had an injury-riddled season last year for the Phillies. He didn't play a game in the outfield after April 16 after hurting his elbow, and he also missed two months with a broken thumb. Nonetheless, his numbers at the plate were stellar per usual: He hit 286/.364/.514 (145 OPS+) with 18 big flies.
He hit six homers and 13 RBI to complement a .349 batting average and 1.160 OPS in 17 postseason contests, winning the NLCS MVP award.
Placing Harper on the DL would clear a spot on Philly's 40-man roster, but according to Dombrowkski, the team is not yet ready to rule him out for substantial time.
Read more:
- Japan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for title
- Randy Arozarena's big-game legacy grows despite Mexico's WBC elimination
- Trea Turner, USA go deep again, rout Cuba to advance to WBC final
- Trea Turner grand slam leads USA over Venezuela into WBC semifinal
- How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic: Finals, TV, schedule, dates
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction to every game
- NFL free-agency grades: Every major signing so far for each team
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- NBA playoff picture: How first-round matchups are shaping up
- College football rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition
- Why NASCAR took a strong stance on Hendrick, Hamlin actions
- 2023 World Baseball Classic highlights: Japan walks off MexicoJapan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for titleHow to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic: Finals, TV, schedule, dates
- World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Mexico, expert pickWorld Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networksMLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 6 Seattle Mariners
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?World Baseball Classic highlights: Mexico eliminates Puerto RicoWorld Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet Cuba-United States, expert pick
- 2023 World Baseball Classic highlights: Japan walks off MexicoJapan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for titleHow to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic: Finals, TV, schedule, dates
- World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Mexico, expert pickWorld Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networksMLB 26-and-under power rankings: No. 6 Seattle Mariners
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which clubs have the best young players?World Baseball Classic highlights: Mexico eliminates Puerto RicoWorld Baseball Classic 2023 odds: How to bet Cuba-United States, expert pick