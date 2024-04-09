Major League Baseball
Orioles are reportedly calling up No. 1 MLB prospect Jackson Holliday
Updated Apr. 9, 2024 10:04 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Orioles are calling up shortstop Jackson Holliday, the consensus top prospect in baseball, per multiple reports.

ESPN first reported the news.

Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and has lived up to the hype as a generational prospect who also has strong MLB bloodlines as the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, who played 15 years in the big leagues.

The 20-year-old Holliday had a .323 batting average with a .941 OPS, 12 home runs and 75 RBIs across four minor league levels in 2023, ascending from low-A to Triple-A in his first full professional season. Holliday then turned heads with a .311 batting average and .954 OPS in big-league spring training, only to be sent back to Triple-A to begin the 2024 campaign. Still, he made Ben Verlander's preseason list of MLB position player breakout candidates.

Holliday then hit two leadoff home runs in his first four games of the season for Triple-A Norfolk, where he owns a .342 batting average and 1.096 OPS in 51 plate appearances this year. 

Holliday is a natural shortstop but is likely to see time at third base as the Orioles have 2023 AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson as their incumbent shortstop.

