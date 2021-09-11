Major League Baseball New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Win $1,000 for free with MLB Super 6 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

They share a city, but the Mets and Yankees have rarely shared a big stage, considering the timing – with the exception of the 2000 World Series – has never seemed to match up for these teams to create an old-time rivalry.

However, both of those squads shared a bond in the late summer and early fall of 2001. In the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan (as well as the Pentagon in suburban Washington and Shanksville, Pennsylvania), the Mets and Yankees both became symbols of resiliency in New York City.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Mets would go on to compete down the stretch before falling to the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race. Meanwhile, the Yankees had an incredible run that took them to the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2001 World Series before falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks in one of the best Fall Classics of all time.

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the teams will gather at Citi Field in Queens for the annual Subway Series ( 7:40 p.m. ET, FOX ). Both have playoff fates hanging in the balance right now – the Yankees for the AL Wild Card, and the Mets in the NL East and Wild Card races.

But Saturday will be a day to remember the special place both franchises have in the hearts of New York City.

And you could win $1,000 with the MLB Late Inning Challenge . Just answer all six questions about late-game situations in the FOX Super 6 app , and you could win $1,000. It’s free and easy to play on the app on your phone or mobile device .

Here are six things to keep in mind heading into Saturday’s game.

1. Yankees' surge

When the Yankees were at their absolute lowest point this season, in early July, they lost two of three to the Mets. That weekend left the Yankees at 42-41 on the season. Since then, they've improved to 15 games over .500 (78-63) heading into Saturday. However, they are the same amount of games out in the AL East (10) that they were on the Fourth of July.

To stay up to date on all things Yankees, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

2. Mets' struggles

The opposite has happened with the Mets. They were up four games in the NL East over the Braves and Phillies on July 4 with a record of 44-37. Since then, the Mets are 27-34 entering Saturday's game and now five games behind Atlanta in the NL East.

To stay up to date on all things Mets, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

3. Stranding runners

The Mets and Yankees are two of the poorest teams in baseball at hitting with runners in scoring position. The Mets have a .696 OPS with runners in scoring position – 27th in baseball. The Yankees are 28th with an OPS of .683. The only two teams that are worse are the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates.

4. Relief pitching

Both the Yankees and Mets have ERAs in the top 10 in the sport heading into the weekend. Yankee relievers have a 3.66 ERA – tied for fifth with Miami. The Mets are ninth at 3.84. For the Yankees, this week has been tough: Yankee relievers are 0-6 with a 5.67 ERA over the last seven games.

5. Call the Judge

Aaron Judge’s season has been surprisingly under the radar for how good it has been. Entering Saturday with 30 homers, 76 RBIs and a .902 OPS in just 126 games shows just how critical he has been in keeping the Yankees in the playoff race.

6. Playoff stretch

Since 1995, there has been a New York team in the MLB playoffs in 22 of 25 seasons. Autumn in New York has always been a special thing for a baseball fan. And yet, three weeks remain and there is no guarantee that is going to happen this year. This weekend is big for both teams.

Play FOX's Super 6 contests all MLB season long for your chance to win thousands of dollars for free! Just download the Super 6 app for your chance to win big!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.