Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes (elbow) on track to possibly return for World Series

Published Oct. 16, 2024 3:15 p.m. ET

Nestor Cortes is on track to possibly be added to the New York Yankees roster if they advance to the World Series.

Cortes was to throw batting practice Wednesday at Yankee Stadium before New York headed to Cleveland with a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series. The 29-year-old left-hander hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 18 because of a flexor strain in his pitching elbow.

"I think he's at least a realistic option," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Not saying for sure, but the timeline lines up to where if things go well, he could definitely be an option."

Cortes is 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA. He could throw batting practice again this weekend, giving the Yankees time to evaluate him before the World Series starts on Oct. 22 or 25.

"He's got steps to go, and he's got to continue to feel good and bounce back and things like that," Boone said, "but the way it's gone to this point has been encouraging."

New York and Cleveland resume their best-of-seven series on Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

