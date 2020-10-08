Major League Baseball MLB Recap: Yankees Force Game 5 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The National and American League divisional series continued on Thursday with spots in the NLCS and ALCS up for grabs.

Here is a recap of Thursday's NLDS and ALDS action.

The Braves end their drought

For the first time since 2001, the Atlanta Braves are headed back to the NLCS.

The Braves defeated the Miami Marlins in three games, with each win looking different than the other.

In Game 1, a six-run seventh inning pushed the Braves to a 9-5 win. In Game 2, a dominant pitching performance from their entire staff carried them to a 2-0 win.

Game 3 provided a little bit of both, with the Braves offense coming to life to score seven runs while the pitching once again shut down the Marlins lineup behind a strong start from Kyle Wright.

Wright pitched six shutout innings while striking out seven Marlins batters.

And Travis d'Arnaud made sure Wright got the run support he needed, going 2-for-3 and batting in two runs. For the series he batted .600 with seven RBIs over the course of three games.

Braves All-Star center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was sure to let the Marlins know about being eliminated after the series.

Acuna and the Marlins had contentious moments with one another during the series, especially when Acuna was hit by a pitch in Game 1.

Now, he and his team are leaving those issues in the past.

The Braves will enter the NLCS with a heavy dose of confidence and swagger.

The Astros are on fire

If there is one thing to be learned so far in the 2020 MLB playoffs, it is to not count out the Houston Astros.

For the first time in four years, they entered the postseason as an underdog and not a heavy favorite, but the results are still the same.

The Astros are headed to their fourth consecutive ALCS and it is happening in large part due to the heavy hitting of their shortstop, Carlos Correa.

Correa was a force in Game 3, batting 3-for-4 while driving in five runs and scoring one run himself.

For the series, Correa collected 11 RBIs over the course of three games to help spearhead an Astros lineup that scored 32 runs over four games.

The Astros offense was so good in this series that they were able to still outscore the A's even when the A's (potentially) knew what pitches were coming.

Oakland still couldn't slow down the Houston offense.

The Astros far from the best team in baseball this regular season, but they might enter the ALCS as the hottest team.

Yankees force Game 5

After winning Game 1 against the Rays, the Yankees had been reeling, allowing 15 combined runs in Game 3 and 4 and facing the brink of elimination.

Their pitching staff and lineup responded in a major way in a Game 4 victory.

Jordan Montgomery got the ball to start, and though he only lasted four innings, he allowed only one earned run to the Rays, setting the tone for the Yankees pitching staff for the night.

Offensively, one of their biggest bats showed up to deliver with the season on the line.

First baseman Luke Voit led the majors in home runs this season with 22 home runs, but had yet to send a ball out of the park this series.

That changed in the second inning for Voit and the Yankees.

Voit finally went yard, and Gleyber Torres followed his lead in the sixth inning with a two-run shot in the sixth inning to help carry the Yankees to victory.

Now the Yankees will hand the ball off to their ace Gerrit Cole in a do or die Game 5.

Cole pitched six innings in a Game 1 victory, striking out eight batters and holding the Rays to three runs.

The Yankees will hope for a repeat performance in Friday night's Game 5.

