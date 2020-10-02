Major League Baseball MLB Recap: Marlins Sweep Through Cubs 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB Wild Card round is finally winding down, and the ALDS and NLDS are both coming into focus.

There were two remaining series left to be finished on Friday, between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins, as well as the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres.

Here are the key takeaways from the fourth day of the MLB postseason:

Marlins sweep through Cubs

Through seven innings, it appeared as if neither the Cubs or Marins were going to be able to breakthrough and score.

The Marlins received five shutout innings of work from their starter Sixto Sanchez, while Chicago Cubs starter Yu Darvish was cruising to a dominant performance through 6.2 innings pitched.

Darvish was one out away from making it through seven innings of scoreless baseball, highlighted by 6 strikeouts, until Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper hit a home run with two strikes in the bottom of the seventh to put Miami on the board.

Outfielder Magneuris Sierra would add another run later in the inning, sending CF Lewis Brinson across home plate with a single, which eventually ran Darvish off the mound.

The Marlins would not relinquish that lead en route to a 2-0 win in Game 2 and a 2-0 series win.

The miraculous turnaround for the Marlins continues, winning a postseason series a year after losing an NL-worst 105 games.

The Marlins are now 7-0 in their postseason history.

For the Cubs, this continues a trend in the wrong direction for the franchise since its 2016 World Series title, and Chicago has now lost nine of their last 13 playoff games.

The Marlins will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

