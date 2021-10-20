MLB playoffs top plays: Astros lead Red Sox in Game 5, Braves and Dodgers eye Game 4

Major League Baseball
1 hour ago

The League Championship Series got a lot more interesting on Tuesday, setting up a pivotal slate of games on Wednesday.

Tuesday night in Game 4, the Houston Astros broke out for a seventh-run ninth inning to tie the ALCS vs. the Boston Red Sox at 2-2.

That offensive firepower was on display early in Game 5 for the Astros with a solo home run from Yordan Alvarez.

And the Astros put together a big sixth inning to push their advantage to 6-0 late.

Later on Wednesday, the Dodgers — who staged a dramatic comeback to win Game 3 of the NLCS — will look to even the series against the Braves at Dodger Stadium.

Here are the highlights from Wednesday:

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox (tied 2-2)

A monster shot

The Astros caught fire late in their Game 4 victory and that carried over into Game 5, with Alvarez hitting a solo home run over the green monster off Chris Sale to give the Astros an early lead.

Pitching duel

Despite giving up a home run, Sale was masterful through his first five innings of work, allowing just two hits and one run.

On the other side, Framber Valdez was close to perfect through five innings, allowing just one hit and zero runs.

Astronomical inning

The Astros were able to put a rest to the pitching dominance of Sale in the top of the sixth inning, chasing the ace from the game while scoring five runs in the inning.

The scoring started with Alvarez again, who recorded a two-run double.

That was followed by a two-out, RBI-single from Yuli Gurriel and a two-run single from Jose Siri to give the Astros a 6-0 lead.

NLCS Game 4: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers (Atlanta leads 2-1)
8:08 p.m. ET on TBS

Stay tuned for more updates!

