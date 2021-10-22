Major League Baseball
MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Astros leading Red Sox in Game 6 of ALCS MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Astros leading Red Sox in Game 6 of ALCS
Major League Baseball

MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Astros leading Red Sox in Game 6 of ALCS

just in

The Houston Astros are one win away from punching their ticket to the World Series.

The Astros lead the best-of-seven American League Championship Series 3-2 after a dominant 9-1 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 on Wednesday and are back in Houston for Game 6.

The last time the Astros hosted a Game 6 of the ALCS, they clinched their place in the World Series in dramatic fashion, with a walk-off home run by Jose Altuve.

So far Friday, they have carved out a two-run lead over the Red Sox, thanks to the play of Yordan Alvarez.

Here are the highlights from Friday:

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

The constant

Alvarez has been on fire in the ALCS, with eight hits and five RBIs in the first five games. He continued to have the hot hand in Game 6, bringing in a run with an RBI double in the first inning.

Magic act

With runners on second and third with nobody out, the Astros were threatening to add multiple runs in the bottom of the fourth.

But Nathan Eovaldi was able to escape the inning without allowing any runs, recording three strikeouts to keep the Red Sox within one.

Dominant performance

Astros' rookie pitcher Luis Garcia delivered a gem for the home team in Game 6, pitching 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts while not allowing a run.

One more

The Astros got an insurance run in the sixth inning thanks to some heads-up base running from Alvarez.

Stay tuned for more highlights!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
event_recap event_recap
event_preview event_preview
share story
Buckle Up!
Major League Baseball

Buckle Up!

Buckle Up!
The only predictable thing in the Dodgers-Braves NLCS matchup is that there will be more unpredictability, Martin Rogers writes.
3 hours ago
Win $10,000 For Free On ALCS Game 6
Major League Baseball

Win $10,000 For Free On ALCS Game 6

Win $10,000 For Free On ALCS Game 6
Do you think the Astros can finish off the Red Sox in Game 6 of the ALCS? Here's how to win big with your predictions!
6 hours ago
How to Bet Red Sox-Astros
Major League Baseball

How to Bet Red Sox-Astros

How to Bet Red Sox-Astros
Longtime oddsmaker Dave Sharapan breaks down the MLB odds on ALCS Game 6 and the best bets you need to make.
6 hours ago
The Likable Houston Astros
Major League Baseball

The Likable Houston Astros

The Likable Houston Astros
Yes, the 2017 Astros cheated, but most of the current roster wasn't on that team. Jake Mintz highlights the Astros to root for.
10 hours ago
Updated World Series Odds (And More)
Major League Baseball

Updated World Series Odds (And More)

Updated World Series Odds (And More)
As the ALCS and NLCS wind down, here are the updated World Series odds for all of the remaining teams and more.
10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes