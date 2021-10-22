Major League Baseball MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Astros leading Red Sox in Game 6 of ALCS just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Astros are one win away from punching their ticket to the World Series.

The Astros lead the best-of-seven American League Championship Series 3-2 after a dominant 9-1 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 on Wednesday and are back in Houston for Game 6.

The last time the Astros hosted a Game 6 of the ALCS, they clinched their place in the World Series in dramatic fashion, with a walk-off home run by Jose Altuve.

So far Friday, they have carved out a two-run lead over the Red Sox, thanks to the play of Yordan Alvarez.

Here are the highlights from Friday:

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

The constant

Alvarez has been on fire in the ALCS, with eight hits and five RBIs in the first five games. He continued to have the hot hand in Game 6, bringing in a run with an RBI double in the first inning.

Magic act

With runners on second and third with nobody out, the Astros were threatening to add multiple runs in the bottom of the fourth.

But Nathan Eovaldi was able to escape the inning without allowing any runs, recording three strikeouts to keep the Red Sox within one.

Dominant performance

Astros' rookie pitcher Luis Garcia delivered a gem for the home team in Game 6, pitching 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts while not allowing a run.

One more

The Astros got an insurance run in the sixth inning thanks to some heads-up base running from Alvarez.

Stay tuned for more highlights!

