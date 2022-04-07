Major League Baseball MLB Opening Day: Top Moments 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Better late than never.

The 2022 MLB season was delayed by a week due to a lockout, but the season is officially beginning today, with seven games on the schedule.

The Chicago Cubs are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of the regular season, with the defending champion Atlanta Braves hosting the Cincinnati Reds later in the day.

Here are the top moments.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

One K

The first strikeout of the year is on the board, and it belongs to Kyle Hendricks.

A cannon

Omar Narvaez sent an early message to the rest of MLB on this throw-out, and the message is don't try to steal bases when he's behind the plate.

First time for everything

The first hit of the 2022 season belongs to Andrew McCutchen, and it also happened to be his first hit as a Brewer.

Still to come

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals (4:10 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4:15 p.m. ET)

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals (7:05 p.m. ET)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves (8 p.m. ET)

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels (9:38 p.m. ET)

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9:40 p.m. ET)

