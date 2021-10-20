Major League Baseball MLB odds: How to bet Astros vs. Red Sox, point spread, and more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The best-of-seven series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros is now a best-of-three showdown in the American League Championship Series.

Here's everything you need to know about the MLB odds on Wednesday's matchup between the Red Sox and Astros as the series is tied 2-2 — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under, and pick from our betting expert (with all odds via FOX Bet).

HOUSTON ASTROS @ BOSTON RED SOX (5:08 p.m. ET Wednesday, FS1)

Point spread: Red Sox -1 (favored to win by more than one or more runs; otherwise Astros cover)

Moneyline: Red Sox -128 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.81 total); Astros +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 9.5 runs scored by both teams combined

Boston is expected to start left-hander Chris Sale, the seven-time All-Star who allowed one earned run on five hits in 2 ⅔ innings but did not factor in the decision in Houston's 5-4 in the series opener Friday.

Sale (5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine regular-season starts) threw 61 pitches, 37 for strikes, striking out two and walking one. Sale is 0-0 with a 14.73 ERA in the postseason.

Houston is expected to start left-hander Framber Valdez, who started Game 1 for Houston. Valdez (11-6 with a 3.14 ERA in 22 regular-season starts) allowed six hits and two earned runs in 2 ⅔ innings and, like Sale, did not factor in the decision. He walked three and struck out two, throwing 35 of his 64 pitches for strikes, and is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in the postseason.

HISTORY, STATS, AND TRENDS

Since the league championship series switched to a best-of-seven format in 1985, the ALCS has previously been tied 2-2 after four games six times.

The most recent was in 2017 and the Astros were involved. Houston won the first two games at home, then the Yankees won Games 3 and 4 in New York.

The Yankees won Game 5 at home to take a 3-2 ALCS lead, but Houston won Games 6 and 7 at home to advance to the World Series.

In the first five ALCS that were tied 2-2, the team that won Game 5 won the ALCS all five times.

Boston was the first team to have double-digit hits six straight times in one postseason but were held to five hits in Game 4, including two in the ninth inning when the game was all but decided.

Houston's Jose Altuve hit his 21st career postseason home run in Game 4 on Tuesday, breaking a tie with ex-Yankee Derek Jeter for third all-time in postseason history.

Houston ranked fourth with an OPS of .788 against left-handers. Boston ranked eighth with an OPS of .758 against lefty pitching.

Houston snapped Boston's franchise-record postseason win streak at seven.

Houston is 2-6 straight up in its past seven road games

The total has hit the over in each of Boston's past six games against Houston.

Houston stopped Boston's MLB record streak of reaching double digits in hits in six straight games in a single postseason.

Boston is trying to advance to the World Series for the fifth time since 2004. Houston is trying to advance for the third time since 2017 and the fourth time since 2005.

The Astros have hit the over in their past seven games.

Boston is 4-2 straight up in its past six home games.

