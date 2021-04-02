Major League Baseball MLB moves All-Star Game in response to Georgia voting restrictions 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Major League Baseball has decided to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and MLB Draft out of Atlanta in response to recent election regulations passed by the state of Georgia, the league announced Friday.

The game was originally scheduled for July 13 at the Braves' Truist Park. The new host city has yet to be named.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement Friday, citing the move as "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

President Biden announced his support of the decision, sentiments shared by MLB Players Association director Tony Clark.

The Braves organization released a statement following the news.

The law in Georgia, which was recently signed by Governor Brian Kemp, introduces new impediments to voting, reducing the number of drop boxes in certain geographic areas and allowing the state legislature to assert greater control over how elections are conducted.

It also shortens the time available for absentee voting and introduces new registration requirements.

Despite changing the location of the game, the league will continue to support local communities in Atlanta as part of the legacy All-Star project.

MLB will also still honor Braves legend Hank Aaron at the All-Star Game this summer.

Many people, from athletes to reporters to government officials, took to social media to react to the news.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.