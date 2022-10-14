Major League Baseball MLB Division Series: Yankees, Guardians tied in ALDS Game 2 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB action continues Friday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!

First up is Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees , which was postponed from Thursday night due to inclement weather.

Later on FS1, two NLDS Game 3s take center stage, as the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres.

Here are all the top plays from Friday's action.

Guardians at Yankees (NYY leads, 1-0)

Hot start

New York came out swinging — literally — in this one. In the bottom of the first inning, Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton homered to right field, bringing in Gleyber Torres with him for an early 2-0 lead.

Closing the gap

Andrés Giménez's single to right field allowed Josh Naylor to score, bringing the Guardians within one run.

With bases loaded, Cleveland had a chance to take the lead, but Yankees starter Nestor Cortes had other plans. He came up with a clutch play get N.Y. off the field with its lead intact.

Knotted up

The Guardians tied things up in the fifth inning when Amed Rosario homered to center field.

Stay tuned for updates.

COMING UP:

Braves at Phillies (Series tied 1-1)

Dodgers at Padres (Series tied 1-1)

