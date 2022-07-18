Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game 2022: Top moments from the Home Run Derby 47 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB All-Star Week continues Monday with the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, where the top slugger will walk away with $1 million of the $2.5 million prize pool.

The competition is the latest event in a jam-packed schedule leading up to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ). The festivities kicked off this weekend, as baseball's best prospects dazzled in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game , followed by the 2022 MLB Draft beginning Sunday.

The seeding for the opening round was based on the number of homers each player had hit this season, as of July 13. The bracket was: No. 1 Kyle Schwarber vs. No. 8 Albert Pujols, No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr., No. 3 Corey Seager vs. No. 6 Julio Rodríguez and No. 4 Juan Soto vs. No. 5 Jose Ramírez.

Each of these eight players got three minutes in the first round to hit as many home runs as possible.

Here are the top moments!

Round Two

Moving onto the next round were No. 8 Albert Pujols, No. 2 Pete Alonso, No. 6 Julio Rodríguez and No. 4 Juan Soto.

The baseball gods teased a dream matchup featuring the oldest and youngest participants, but Soto was able to squeak out a 16-15 win over Pujols to move on to the finals.

Pujols has advanced out of the first round in all five of his Derby appearances, and the 20 he hit to start his night was the most in any round in his career. Not bad for a 42-year-old.

After launching 32 in the first round, Rodríguez was matched up with Derby favorite Alonso. He led off the second round with 31 and left no room for Alonso to win his third consecutive title.

Round One

We have a tie! Schwarber, with a minute of bonus time, tied Pujols with 13 home runs. Each player was awarded a minute to add to their total.

Pujols added seven to bring his total to 20 and survives the first round by one home run!

After only hitting one home run through his first several swings, Pujols switched to a lighter bat and was able to reach 10 in his first three minutes. All the players swarmed him at home plate before his bonus 30 seconds that produced two more home runs.

Ramírez struggled to find a groove and only hit 17 in his 3.5 minutes. His opponent, Soto, didn't even need his bonus time as he walked-off with 18 as his three-minute round expired.

In an NL East showdown, Alonso had to beat Acuña's 19 home runs. He hit 17 in the first three minutes and then walked off the round with 28 seconds to spare.

Acuña set the tone for his first round by belting his 14th homer out of Dodger Stadium entirely.

Rodríguez opened the night with 25 home runs in his first three-minute round, then blasted seven more in the one-minute bonus round for a first-round total of 32.

Seager, who has the most experience hitting at Dodger Stadium, answered back with 24 of his own.

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports MLB Analysts Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman gave baseball fans a tour of Chavez Ravine and broke down where the best place to catch a home run is at Dodger Stadium.

2022 Home Run Derby: Dodgers Stadium Tour Jordan Shusterman and Jake Mintz take a tour of Dodger Stadium and discuss where the best places to catch a home run are during the Home Run Derby.

Stay tuned for more updates.

