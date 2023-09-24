Major League Baseball Mike Trout's season is over after Angels place him on 60-day IL Published Sep. 24, 2023 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Mike Trout's season ended Sunday because of a wrist injury that limited him to one game after July 3.

The Los Angeles Angels moved the three-time AL MVP to the 60-day injured list before their series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Trout, a 32-year-old center fielder, fractured the hamate bone in his left wrist on July 3 while fouling a pitch off against San Diego's Nick Martinez. He returned Aug. 22 and went 1 for 4 against Cincinnati. Trout said he felt pain when he fouled off pitches, and he went back on the IL.

He had said he hoped to return late in the season.

An 11-time All-Star, Trout hit .263 with 18 homers, 44 RBIs and an .858 OPS. In 2021, he missed all but 34 games due to a right calf strain.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

