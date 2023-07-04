Mike Trout awaits test results after leaving Angels game with left wrist injury
All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels exited Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres with an injury to his left wrist.
Trout fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.
"I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable," Trout said after the Angels lost 10-3. "Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.
"It doesn't feel great. I mean, there's no two ways to it," he added. "Hopefully just a sprained wrist. I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."
Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Shohei Ohtani selected as DH, pitcher as MLB announces full All-Star Game rosters
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Rosters, starters, voting results, lineups
Cal Ripken Jr. opens up on breaking Lou Gehrig's streak, the 2023 Orioles, more
-
2023 Home Run Derby: Participants, bracket, how to watch, start time
Mets castoff J.D. Davis making himself at home with Giants — and at third base
Yankees star Aaron Judge is only playing catch, timeline for return is 'unclear'
-
What is Bobby Bonilla Day? Explaining the New York Mets' ongoing payout saga
Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for fifth time this season
Five crowded positions that will produce MLB All-Star snubs
-
Shohei Ohtani selected as DH, pitcher as MLB announces full All-Star Game rosters
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Rosters, starters, voting results, lineups
Cal Ripken Jr. opens up on breaking Lou Gehrig's streak, the 2023 Orioles, more
-
2023 Home Run Derby: Participants, bracket, how to watch, start time
Mets castoff J.D. Davis making himself at home with Giants — and at third base
Yankees star Aaron Judge is only playing catch, timeline for return is 'unclear'
-
What is Bobby Bonilla Day? Explaining the New York Mets' ongoing payout saga
Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for fifth time this season
Five crowded positions that will produce MLB All-Star snubs