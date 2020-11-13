Major League Baseball Kim NG Makes History with Marlins 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami Marlins named Kim Ng their new general manager on Friday, making her the first female and first Asian American GM in MLB history.

Ng, 51, is now the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations, in addition to being the first female general manager in any of the major North American men's sports leagues.

Her recent appointment comes after nine years as MLB's senior vice president of baseball operations.

Ng previously served as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees, becoming the youngest individual and third woman to ever hold the title.

She played an integral role in the assembly of three World Series championship teams with the Yankees, including when Marlins CEO Derek Jeter was on the roster.

In addition, Ng spent time in the front office with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, bringing more than 30 years of experience to the Marlins’ baseball operations team. Her career began as an intern in 1990 with the White Sox.

And as Ng made history, the sports world reacted joyfully on social media:

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.