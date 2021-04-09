Major League Baseball Joe Musgrove throws first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you were wondering if the San Diego Padres would soon be a force in baseball, Joe Musgrove has the answer – they already are.

Musgrove, a native of the San Diego area, made history on Friday night by throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history, beating the Texas Rangers 3-0.

Before Friday night, the Padres had been the only MLB franchise to never have a no-hitter, having gone 8,205 games without one. The 28-year-old Musgrove changed all of that, striking out 10 and walking none in a dominant showing.

In fact, Musgrove very nearly had a perfect game, allowing only one baserunner when he hit Joey Gallo with a pitch in the fourth inning.



There were a couple of close calls – Jose Trevino lined out hard to right field for the final out of the eighth inning, and David Dahl smoked a liner right at second baseman Jake Cronenworth to lead off the ninth.

But otherwise, it was all Musgrove, who said he was "freaking exhausted" after his 112-pitch outing.

"It's awesome to have it be in a Padres uniform,'' Musgrove said. "To have it be the first in the history of the franchise, that's incredible.''

It was only Musgrove’s second start with the Padres, who acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates in January in a three-team deal that also involved the New York Mets. He has played six seasons total for the Astros, Pirates and Padres.

It was just one of several big moves the Padres made over the offseason as they sought to build on their success in 2020. In addition to bringing in Musgrove, they also traded for starting pitchers Blake Snell and Yu Darvish, and signed star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to a 14-year, $340 million contract.

But Friday night belonged primarily to Musgrove, and reaction poured in all across baseball. Here is a sampling:

