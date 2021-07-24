Major League Baseball How to win $1,000 on Red Sox vs. Yankees for free 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

Sand is starting to trickle out of the hourglass for the New York Yankees.

All the "must-win" series before the trade deadline have ended up with the Bronx Bombers doing little more than taking a step forward, only to take one right back. They have treaded water well with Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela on the COVID-19 protocol injured list. But making up ground? That’s not really happening.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have a much bigger picture in mind right now. They entered Friday night’s play with a one-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead and the best record in the AL over both Chicago and Houston.

The Red Sox are a likely playoff participant, but not having to play in a one-game tournament is a much bigger deal to a group like theirs.

Here are six things you should know about the game:

Here are six things you should know about the game:

1. You again?

The first time the Yankees and Red Sox met this season was June 4 in the Bronx. Saturday will mark the 12th game they've played since then, with the Red Sox carrying a 9-2 edge into Saturday night’s game at Fenway. New York did win two out of three last weekend in New York to hold serve, but the Red Sox have dominated the series.

2. Tell the Taill

The Yankees had hoped starting pitcher Jameson Taillon would give them stability. But he doesn’t give them length of any kind. In 18 starts this season, Taillon has given the Yankees more than six innings of work three times – 6.1 innings each on May 7 and June 24, and a seven-inning performance against the Mariners on July 6.

3. Eovaldi evolving

Along the same line as Taillon, Nathan Eovaldi has three performances of seven innings or more this season. Boston is 3-0 in those games. However, the right-hander has seemed to cool off, going less than six innings in three of his last five starts and running up obscenely high pitch counts in a five-inning performance last Saturday against the Yankees.

4. Escape from the Bronx

Offensively, the Yankees have been a better hitting team on the road (.242 batting average/.320 on-base/.720 OPS) than they are at home (.228/.325/.719). But they are not hitting well with runners in scoring position on the road – just .209 heading into Friday.

5. It’s Raffy!

In any other year, Rafael Devers would be mentioned in the American League MVP conversation. (That award appears ticketed for a certain guy in Anaheim.) But the Boston third baseman is hitting .281 entering Saturday and was among the leaders in homers and RBIs. Plus, the Red Sox are a surprise contender. Normally, that ends up with some special hardware.

6. Last dance?

In the history of this rivalry, nothing is over until it's over. That being said, it's getting close to over for the Bombers. The final two games of the weekend will determine the amount of suspense for the rest of this season in the Bronx.

